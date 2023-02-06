A video on TikTok showing a water snake left people terrified to see that a serpent of that size exists

The video got millions of views as it showed people what looked like a large anaconda swimming in a river

Peeps in the comments were speculating that the snake looked much larger than the normal anaconda

A video went viral as it shows just how big snakes can get. The TikTok clip left many online users terrified to ever be near water again.

A huge snake went viral on TikTok as online users tried to figure out what type of snake it is. Image: Tom Brakefield/Mark Newman

Source: UGC

Online users commented on the TikTok video to express their disbelief. The video got over 6 000 comments as people discussed what they saw in the video.

TikTok of anaconda in water goes viral

A video shared on TikTok of a snake swimming in the water got over 500 000 likes after many were amazed by its size. Some online users speculated the reptile could be a Titanoboa, an extinct species, as reported by the Florida Museum. Watch the full video below:

TikTok users scared of large anaconda swimming in water

The snake in the video is large, and according to National Geographics, is an anaconda - the largest snake in the world. The maximum size of an anaconda is about 9 meters for the green anaconda and 3.3 meters for the yellow anaconda. The anaconda is also known for its thickness - with a diameter of about 30-38cm for a green anaconda and 15-20 cm for a yellow anaconda.

One online user in the comments said they would never try to swim again, while others were in awe of how big the snake looked.

Brandon commented:

"I don’t think peaple realise how much bigger it would have to be to pass as a titanoboa."

AJ commented:

"People forget anacondas exist and it's not just a movie."

prestonkwari commented:

"I'm never getting in the water ever again, not even in the swimming pool."

Khant Kyaw Htut559 commented:

"It is a normal anaconda. The reason why it is so big - you're shooting the video from above the water so it looks so big. Not a Titanoboa."

Junior commented:

"Didn’t they capture a 25 ft anaconda last year?"

Devin Crawford commented:

"Green anaconda, this is real but they avoid people normally."

Strange Snake: Former US Footballer Boldly Swims With Long Serpent In Pool

YEN.com.gh previously reported that former American football player, Mike Holston, was captured fearlessly playing with a long beautiful snake in a large pool.

In the short clip, shared on Mufasatundeednut, he is seen boldly holding the reptile as it swims in the water.

At a point in the footage, the snake enthusiast stood in the water as he held the tail of the serpent. Holston sported a black outfit.

