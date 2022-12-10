Mike Holston, a former American football player, has been filmed playing with a long beautiful snake in a large pool

In an incredible video, the snake enthusiast is seen boldly holding the reptile as it swims in the pool

More than 81,000 people have seen the footage and over 2,000 commented, with some expressing fear

Former American football player, Mike Holston, has been captured fearlessly playing with a long beautiful snake in a large pool.

Mike Holston boldly holds snake

In the short clip, shared on Mufasatundeednut, he is seen boldly holding the reptile as it swims in the water.

At a point in the footage, the snake enthusiast stood in the water as he held the tail of the serpent. Holston sported a black outfit.

Photo of Mike Holston. Credit: mufasatundeednut.

Source: Instagram

Netizens have watched the video and many netizens have expressed their thoughts. More than 81,000 people had seen the footage and over 2,000 commenters left a view under the post by Mufasatundeednut.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments below:

Video of Mike Holston playing with long snake leaves many in fear

Wigs_byhb asked:

Which kind play be this?

ShattaDee commented:

Kai, man no the fear snake. I'm bold but not with snakes.

Official_ohayi said:

God forbid bad thing.

Onosjoy3 commented:

So dangerous.

Harde22 reacted:

The day I saw ds snake swim past one lake in my hostel, I almost fainted.

Maxzealno_

Everybody don leave pool for am.

Ashabi____xx reacted:

I hope it’s your personal pool.

Source: YEN.com.gh