A video of Celestine Donkor's brother reacting to criticisms aimed at the gospel musician is trending

The young man remarked that the invectives being held at the gospel musician over comments about her surname were unfortunate

Many people who thronged the comment section of the video also shared varied opinions on the issue

The brother of Celestine Donkor has jumped to the defence of his sister following her recent interview, during which specific comments she made about her surname sparked controversy.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok of @ghananaijagisttv, a young man who identified himself as Ray expressed astonishment over the invectives being held at her sister simply because she said she did not like her surname.

Brother of Celestine Donkor Photo credit: @Celestine Donkor Music/Facebook

Source: Facebook

He said that Celestine Donkor has been one of the few musicians in Ghana who has promoted the Ewe language, hence he was surprised to see how some people have made it their mission to make her feel bad in the wake of this issue.

The young man, who was very angry, also disagreed with her sister's decision to apologize for the comments.

"When I saw that she had made an apology video, I called her and told her that you shouldn't have that. You dont have to apologize to anybody because afterall even if you were mocking anything you were mocking your own name".

At the time of writing the report, the video had generated over 2000 likes and 400 comments.

Ghanaians react to the video

Social media users who thronged the comments section of the video shared varied opinions, with some commending him for coming to the defence of the gospel musician.

lynda osei reacted:

she was just joking so it means we can't create jokes

A N I T A K L O D I N S replied:

If not Celestine some of us can’t even say one word in ewe, she forces us to sing in it n we love it, she’s being promoting her town like no other

Dr Bee added:

Forget them bro.. even Azpilicueta and Kepa Arrizabalaga from spain is shy of their names.. wei yɛ news

Tawiah Nancy added:

I think we literally do jokes about those kind of things especially in school and at the end of the day we are all cool

Ampong refutes composing a song for any party

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Great Ampong had refuted claims that he had received money from a political party to record a campaign song.

In a video, the renowned Ghanaian gospel musician said no political entity has approached him with such an offer.

The musician's denial comes amid speculation regarding his potential involvement in the political campaigning process.

Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh

Source: YEN.com.gh