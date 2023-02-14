A Ghanaian police officer is trending online after a video of him playing with a python surfaced online

The middle-aged police officer was having a good time with the huge python as onlookers heaped praises on him for his bravery

Social media users who thronged the comment section expressed amusement over the bravery of the policeman

A video of a Ghanaian policeman playing with a huge snake has got tongues wagging on social media.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok handle of @amaeshun, the Ghanaian policeman who was wearing a uniform was seen in a happy mood with the giant reptile.

Ghanaian police officer poses with a huge python as others look on in awe Photo credit@amaeshun/TikTok

Although the snake coiled itself around his waist, the police officer, showed no sign of fear.

One man was heard in the video praising the policeman for being bold and having the courage to play with such an animal.

The officer who acted very cocky in that situation remarked that he would have no problem using the snake as a meal.

Video of police officer playing with python stirs reactions

Netizens who reacted to the video were stunned by the actions of the man.

Others wondered what would have happened if the other man had decided to let go of the python's head

At the time of writing the report, the video had over 12,000 likes and 300 comments.

Prince charming:

If they lose the head,,,,WKHKYD

Dhada Efpac:

Dem hold en head so u dey do hard Guy Hard Guy dem release en head aa u go see speed

user3501388666464 Kelly:

Eei but Charlie make help me make I no go meet this kind thing somewhere cause the way ago run

samash348:

The moment they make loose of the head p3

nanakrah000009:

if I ever see one , Guinness world record will come withness how high man can jump and it will be an unbeatable record

