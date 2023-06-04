A young man went missing after he was asked to complete a dare while in the middle of the ocean

One TikTok shows the last time the 18-year-old, Cameron Robbins, was seen by his friends who were on a cruise

The internet was up in arms as they watched the eerie video of the young man leaping into the dark ocean

A video on TikTok shows a teen leaping off a cruise boat on a dare. The young man made headlines after going missing when he jumped off.

A teen leapt into the ocean in a bid to impress friends and he went missing. Image: Thomas Barwick/Image Source

People flooded the comments with theories about what happened. The clip received millions of views as many thought they spotted a shark near the swimming guy.

Teenager leaps into ocean, peeps think they spotted a shark near him

A video posted shows a young man jumping into the sea, knowing it was shark infested. DailyMail reported that the teen jumped in the sea at night, and something splashed in the water as he swam. See the harrowing video of him swimming away from the life preserver below:

Twitter users discuss missing man in video

People are often curious about animals, but this video left people scared. Netizens had speculation about what happened, but many were convinced they saw a shark swim towards him. Peeps believed he was a shark attack victim.

@shplftdynasty said:

You can see the shark pull up on him smh."

@mylestown_ added:

"People be way to comfortable around water."

@DubRC21 wrote:

"Kid was eaten by sharks unfortunately."

@_harjitsingh was disturbed:

"Whoever said "bye bye" I kinda wish you nothing but the worst."

@3leetaemin commented:

"The most obnoxious high school boys yelling in the background just a whole bunch of stupidity. what a way to go."

