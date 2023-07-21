Eight-year-old Olivia Caraballo from Florida was awarded $800,000 in damages for severe burn injuries caused by a McDonald's Chicken McNugget that fell on her leg during a visit to a drive-thru in 2019

The family initially sought $15 million in damages, claiming the McNugget was "dangerously hot," but the Florida jury granted Olivia $800,000 based on pain, suffering, and emotional distress

McDonald's defended the case, stating Olivia's pain ended within three weeks, but the court ruled in favor of the awarded compensation

McDonald's defended itself by asserting that Olivia's pain ceased once the burn healed within three weeks and highlighted her continued visits to McDonald's and consumption of chicken nuggets.

Despite this, Businesstoday.in reported that Olivia's mother expressed contentment with the court's decision, referring to it as a "momentous" event and finding the awarded compensation fair.

She also disclosed that Olivia was willing to undergo a procedure to remove the scar resulting from the burn injury.

