Lil Win, in a video, took his wife, Maame Serwaa, and their five children to a restaurant, and many social media users found it adorable

In the video shared by Maame Serwaa on TikTok, the beautiful family could be seen making their way out of the restaurant with Lil Win smiling brightly

Lil Win's wife, who usually resides in the US, came down to Ghana recently, and the couple have been seen out and about a lot, spending time together

Popular Ghanaian actor and comedian Lil Win recently took his wife, Maame Serwaa, and their five children out for a meal at a restaurant.

A video of the outing, shared by Maame Serwaa on TikTok, has gained attention on the platform, with many social media users describing the family moment as adorable.

In the video, Lil Win and his family were seen leaving the restaurant, with the actor smiling brightly as he walked with his wife and children. The clip had over 35k likes, thousands of views and hundreds of comments.

Maame Serwaa, who usually lives in the US, is currently in Ghana. Since her arrival, she and Lil Win have been spotted spending quality time together, attending public outings, and enjoying each other’s company.

Lil Win and family warm hearts

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Grace Arhin said:

"Ohemaa is best marriage material for gathering all his kids, congratulations dear."

user5414812340467 said:

"I am even crying such a beautiful family God will protect you in Jesus name ur wife has a good heart keep it up dear may God 🙌 bless you. "

Lil Win celebrates daughter

Lil Win's love for his children is undeniable. Recently, he celebrated his young daughter's birthday on social media, expressing his love for her.

YEN.com.gh reported that the actor penned a beautiful message highlighting his affection for his little girl, proving that he was a family-oriented man.

Many Ghanaians who came across the post expressed admiration for Lil Win and admired how much he loved his family. They also did not hesitate to wish his daughter a happy birthday.

