Oheneba Jude has popped up on the radar of some fans abroad who admire his refreshing food-related content on social media

The fans shared a video of themselves enjoying a meal together in the fashion Oheneba Jude creates his content

Scores of fans were impressed by the content creator's growing influence on social media

Ghanaian content creator Oheneba Jude has got new fans from abroad who admire his style of eating his meals.

The content creator has become an online sensation with his intriguing content, which many have described as appetite-boosting.

He has earned praise from several top stars, including Nana Ama McBrown, who interviewed him on National TV and musician Stonebwoy's wife, Dr Louisa, who offered to give him a dental makeover.

In their interview, Nana Ama McBrown promised the online sensation that his influence would soon reach overseas.

In a new video sighted by YEN.com.gh, a group of white ladies were spotted enjoying their meals as they tried to mimic Oheneba Jude's infectious body movements during his meals.

The ladies appear to have a Ghanaian friend who introduced them to Oheneba Jude. The video has garnered significant traction, raking in nearly 100k hits in less than 24 hours.

Ghanaians react to Oheneba Jude's new fans

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Ohenba Jude's new fans abroad.

Thinkerbell said:

"Her Excellency said this when he want to her show that Jude will go international."

Slim Shady wrote:

"Eeiii my brother has gone international❤️wow, you're blessed Jude. this is just the beginning."

Korgah Bless remarked:

"Ma guy is going far may this ur sound take u to America soon 😘😘😘."

spiritmanshalom3 added:

"Jude! you're blessed and highly favored."

Oheneba Jude displays en route to Accra

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Oheneba Jude had shared his moments on a flight from Kumasi's new airport to Accra.

The viral star, cosigned by Oheneba Jude and several celebrities, was visibly excited as he shared the special moment with his lady friend.

He hilariously established that he was going to Accra on an "alupray" as he tried to pronounce aeroplane.

