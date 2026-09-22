Canada's Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada outlined 11 permanent residence pathways available to foreign nationals

The pathways span five broad categories, including work-based programmes, regional options, family sponsorship, and refugee protection

Special programmes also exist for foreign nationals who were previously in state care, reflecting Canada's wide-ranging immigration approach

Canada's immigration authority has published a comprehensive breakdown of the permanent residence options available to foreign nationals who wish to settle in the country.

Canada gives permanent residence pathways. Photo source: @markjcarney

Source: Getty Images

Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) has grouped 11 distinct pathways into five broad categories on its official website, covering everything from skilled worker programmes to humanitarian protection.

Canada's work-based and regional immigration pathways

On the work-based side, three routes are available. Express Entry remains the primary option for skilled workers and tradespeople seeking to move to Canada.

A separate stream caters specifically to caregivers and home support workers, while medical doctors can access a dedicated pathway designed for physicians.

Regional programmes account for the largest share of the 11 pathways, with five options listed. The Provincial Nominee Program allows individual provinces to select candidates based on their own labour market demands.

The Rural and Francophone Community Immigration Pilots offer additional avenues, as does the Atlantic Immigration Program, which serves the country's eastern provinces.

Quebec also maintains its own distinct arrangements, with separate streams for skilled workers and for investors and entrepreneurs.

Family sponsorship, refugees, and special programmes

Beyond work and region-based options, citizens and permanent residents of Canada can sponsor a spouse or other eligible family members for permanent residence through a family sponsorship route.

Two further categories complete the full list. Refugees and asylum seekers have access to a dedicated protection-based pathway, recognising those fleeing persecution or conflict.

Additionally, a special programme exists for foreign nationals who were previously in state care, acknowledging the particular circumstances that this group faces.

The breadth of the 11 pathways reflects Canada's continued efforts to draw talent and fill gaps across a range of skill levels and life situations, from highly qualified professionals to individuals in need of humanitarian support.

Prospective applicants can review the full details of each pathway on the IRCC official website.

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Source: YEN.com.gh