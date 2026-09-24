DJ Buxley, born Ehi Oboite, died on Saturday after privately fighting cancer for four years, leaving behind a legacy built in Birmingham's music scene

Buxley founded Boxout Fest, which drew more than 6,000 attendees in 2025 and featured artists from across the globe celebrating Afrobeats and Dancehall

Friends, musicians and community figures have flooded social media with tributes, describing the entrepreneur as a pillar of Birmingham's cultural community

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Tributes are pouring in for DJ Buxley, the Birmingham-based DJ and entrepreneur behind Boxout Fest, who passed away on Saturday at the age of 34 following a private four-year battle with cancer.

DJ Buxley, founder of Boxout Fest Birmingham, dies at 34. Image credit: Punch Record

Source: Facebook

Born Ehi Oboite in London, Buxley relocated to Birmingham after completing a postgraduate degree in business studies at Aston University.

He quickly established himself as one of the city's most energetic creative forces, using music events as a vehicle to celebrate Black culture and open doors for emerging talent.

DJ Buxley's vision for Birmingham

His journey began with Boxout Sundays, a monthly day party he launched in Digbeth in 2018 that blended live music with party games.

The concept evolved the following year with Boxout Jam Sessions, where he scrapped entry fees and invited attendees to donate unwanted clothing to rough sleepers instead.

The first Boxout Fest took place in Birmingham in 2023, bringing Afrobeats, Dancehall and a raft of genres to the city on an annual basis.

The festival attracted visitors from Ghana, Nigeria, Bermuda, Italy and the United States, and by 2025 had grown to a two-day event drawing over 6,000 people.

His close friend Andre 'Dre' Bailey said DJ Buxley had an unshakeable belief in Birmingham and the people who called it home.

He believed the city already possessed the talent it needed and was determined to build platforms that allowed people to thrive locally, without feeling they had to leave to make it.

Buxley also ran his Boxout events alongside his girlfriend, Yaa Sarah, who described their shared work as central to their relationship, saying the two were partners in life and in the vision they were building together.

Tributes pour in for DJ Buxley

Birmingham beauty influencer Shantania Beckford honoured him as a community-builder and a pillar of the community. Musician AFFIE expressed gratitude for the way Buxley consistently championed artists and stood behind the city he loved.

Former colleague Belinda Kaur described him as "a brother, creative, father, man of God and true leader," adding that those who loved him would carry his kindness forward through the work he created.

In a message Buxley prepared before his death, he reflected on the festivals, events and community spaces built over the previous four years and shared his hope that he had made a meaningful difference in people's lives.

The Facebook post announcing DJ Buxley's death is below.

Chief Okey Ezeibe found dead in hotel room

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Chief Okey Ezeibe, the prominent Nigerian businessman, philanthropist and politician who was found dead in a hotel room in Owerri. Peter Obi announced his death and described him as a dear elder brother and friend.

Reports indicate that Ezeibe may have suffered a heart attack while travelling to meet NDC governorship candidate Chief Martins Agbaso. His associates discovered him unresponsive after he failed to leave his hotel room for a scheduled breakfast meeting.

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Source: YEN.com.gh