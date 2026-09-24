The Black Stars flew to Bouaké aboard a Ghana Air Force aircraft for their AFCON 2027 qualifier against Côte d'Ivoire

The team departed Accra at 9:45 am on Thursday, September 24, and landed in Bouaké at around 11:30 am

The military flight arrangement recalled a notorious 2017 incident when the Black Stars were stranded in Brazzaville after a World Cup qualifier

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Ghana's Black Stars touched down in Bouaké, Côte d'Ivoire, on Thursday, September 24, 2026, after flying aboard a Ghana Air Force aircraft ahead of their Group C opener in the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

According to Ghanafa.org, the squad left Accra at 9:45 am and arrived at their destination around 11:30 am, giving Carlos Queiroz's side ample time to settle before facing the Elephants, one of the continent's most formidable teams.

Côte d’Ivoire vs Ghana: Why Black Stars Travelled to Bouaké in Military Aircraft for AFCON 2027Q. Photo credit: @ghanafaofficial/X.

Source: Twitter

Why Ghana chose a military flight

The decision to use an Air Force plane was driven by the need for a direct, well-coordinated trip that would eliminate the logistical headaches that often accompany high-stakes away assignments.

Travelling as a complete group on a single, controlled flight allowed the delegation to keep preparation focused and disruption-free.

As explained by former Ghana Football Association spokesperson, Ibrahim Saanie Daara, on X:

"A direct flight by the Air Force plane to Bouaké cuts out a lengthy onward journey by road, cuts down cost, a complicated flight connection and allows them to land easily in tough terrain. This helped the players to arrive quicker, fresher and with less travel stress before the crucial AFCON qualifier against Côte d’Ivoire."

The choice also carries added weight given what the Black Stars endured on a previous away trip — an episode that remains a sore memory for Ghanaian football fans.

The 2017 Congo incident that changed everything

In September 2017, Ghana beat Congo 5-1 in a World Cup qualifier in Brazzaville under coach Kwesi Appiah.

The victory was convincing, but the aftermath was anything but smooth. The government reportedly declined to cover the cost of flying the squad home, leaving the team in limbo, according to Adomfmonline.

It was former captain Asamoah Gyan who resolved the crisis, chartering a private jet at his own expense to bring the entire squad back to Accra.

The episode exposed serious gaps in the administrative support available to the national team during international travel.

Nearly eight years after that diplomatic embarrassment, the Ghana Football Association and relevant authorities appear to have drawn lessons from the experience.

The Air Force flight to Bouaké represents a more deliberate and structured approach to managing the team's welfare on away fixtures. It has been the means of transport for most of Ghana's away games.

With travel sorted, attention now shifts to what matters most — the match itself.

Côte d'Ivoire are 2023 AFCON champions and will be formidable opponents on home soil, making this qualifier one of the more demanding tests Ghana could face at this stage of the campaign.

How Ghana could line up vs Côte d’Ivoire

In a previous publication, YEN.com.gh looked at how the Black Stars could line up against Côte d’Ivoire despite a depleted squad.

Mohammed Kudus, Antoine Semenyo, Jordan Ayew and Thomas Partey are among the key players unavailable for the clash.

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Source: YEN.com.gh