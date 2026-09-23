Kumawood actor Sumsum Ahoufe said acting alone cannot make Ghanaian actors wealthy, arguing that colleague Yaw Dabo's riches came from football, not movies

Sumsum said his frightening looks and the witchcraft roles he played left some people genuinely scared of him in real life during Ghana's Kumawood boom

He also disclosed that he remains content with what he has, even though several peers in the industry now own cars and mansions he doesn't

Kumawood actor Sumsum Ahoufe has weighed in on how Ghanaian actors build their wealth, insisting that movie roles alone are rarely enough to make anyone rich in the industry.

Kumawood actor Sumsum says acting alone cannot make Ghanaian actors wealthy, citing Yaw Dabo's football business as his true source of income. Image credit: KayB Media/Yaw Dabo.

Source: UGC

He made the comments during a roughly 50-minute interview posted on YouTube.

Sumsum's comments echo a wider conversation already playing out around another Kumawood star, Salinko, whose wealth has faced repeated public scrutiny in recent months.

Reports have linked his fortune to businesses named LINKO 1, 2 and 3, alongside other investments, though the actor has also spoken about gains from acting, including land purchases made years ago.

The scrutiny grew after a string of high-profile gifts, including cars for fellow entertainers and a pledge to place over 300 veteran actors and musicians on a monthly stipend.

Some commentators went as far as suggesting supernatural explanations for his riches, claims Salinko and his colleagues have firmly rejected.

The pattern mirrors Sumsum's own point that fame from acting rarely explains an actor's full financial picture on its own.

Sumsum says Yaw Dabo's riches came from football

Sumsum maintained that while acting can bring an actor fame and recognition, relying solely on movie roles as a source of income may not be enough to build substantial wealth.

"In the movie industry, though you will be famous, if you don't do any business in addition, it wouldn't help you," he said.

He cited fellow actor Yaw Dabo as an example, arguing that Dabo's wealth came not from acting but from his football administration and the Yaw Dabo Soccer Academy.

"My friend Yaw Dabo has money, but he didn't acquire that wealth through acting movies. It is football that made him rich. God has blessed Yaw Dabo. If he had not ventured into football, he couldn't have built his house or attained the level he has reached."

Sumsum's interview with KayB Media on YouTube is below.

Sumsum recalls his witchcraft-era public image

Sumsum also spoke about how his appearance and the witchcraft characters he played in movies shaped public perception of him, particularly during the period when such films dominated Ghanaian cinema.

He explained that his naturally big eyes, combined with the frightening roles he took on, made some people genuinely scared of him in person.

"Back in the day, people were scared of me because of the roles I played in movies. When I was younger, my eyes were also very big, so some people found me frightening. At the time, people thought some of the witchcraft scenes in movies were real, so they would get scared whenever they saw me in person," he added.

In the same interview, Sumsum said he is content with what he currently has, even though several of his peers in the industry have gone on to acquire cars and build mansions that he does not currently own.

Yaw Dabo's viral visit to former President Kuffuor

According to an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, Yaw Dabo paid a visit to former President John Agyekum Kuffuor, sharing the encounter in a video online.

Many Ghanaians who reacted to the clip were more taken by Kuffuor's strong, booming voice than by the visit itself, with several commenters praising the former president's continued good health.

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Source: YEN.com.gh