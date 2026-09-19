Japan Names 12 Countries Whose Diplomatic Passport Holders Are Visa-Exempt
- Japan has 12 countries whose citizens holding diplomatic passports do not need a visa to enter the country
- The listed countries span Asia, Central Asia, Eastern Europe, South America, and Africa, with one African nation included
- The exemption applies strictly to diplomatic passport holders, meaning most travellers from these countries must still apply
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Japan has a list of 12 countries whose nationals holding diplomatic passports are exempt from the standard visa requirement when travelling to Japan.
The announcement confirms that citizens from the named countries may enter Japan without applying for a visa in advance, provided they are travelling on diplomatic passports.
The exemption does not cover holders of ordinary or service passports, meaning the overwhelming majority of travellers from these countries remain subject to Japan's regular visa application procedures.
The 12 countries named by Japan are:
- Philippines
- India
- Mongolia
- Myanmar
- Bangladesh
- Uzbekistan
- Vatican
- Angola
- Ukraine
- Ecuador
- Georgia
- Azerbaijan
The list covers multiple regions, including Asia, Central Asia, Eastern Europe, South America, and Africa.
Angola is the only African country to feature on the list, making it a notable inclusion on a continent otherwise absent from the arrangement.
Citizens of other major African nations, including Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, and South Africa, are not covered by this diplomatic exemption.
What the Exemption Means in Practice
The scope of the exemption is narrow. It is strictly limited to holders of diplomatic passports, which are typically issued to government officials, diplomats, and certain state representatives travelling on official business.
Private citizens from the 12 listed countries who hold ordinary passports must still comply with Japan's standard visa requirements before entry.
For Angolans specifically, the inclusion represents a recognition of diplomatic ties with Japan, though the practical benefit is confined to a small segment of the population engaged in official government-related travel.
Japan has not publicly indicated whether additional countries will be added to the diplomatic exemption list in future.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Delali Adogla-Bessa (Head of Current Affairs and Politics Desk) Delali Adogla-Bessa is a Current Affairs Editor with YEN.com.gh. Delali previously worked as a freelance journalist in Ghana and has over seven years of experience in media, primarily with Citi FM, Equal Times, Ubuntu Times. Delali also volunteers with the Ghana Institute of Language Literacy and Bible Translation, where he documents efforts to preserve local languages. He graduated from the University of Ghana in 2014 with a BA in Information Studies. Email: delali.adogla-bessa@yen.com.gh.