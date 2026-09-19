Mohammed Kudus saw a goal ruled out by VAR during Tottenham's Premier League clash with Aston Villa on Saturday, September 19

The Premier League confirmed the decision on X, citing an offside position in the build-up to the Ghana international's strike

Kudus later turned provider as Tottenham suffered another defeat under Roberto De Zerbi

Mohammed Kudus was denied what would have been his first Premier League goal of the 2026/27 season when VAR intervened to disallow his strike during Tottenham's home fixture against Aston Villa on Saturday, September 19.

The Ghana international came on at half-time and quickly made his presence felt, reacting fastest to a rebound to tuck the ball home and, briefly, draw Spurs level.

However, the celebration was short-lived after the video assistant referee reviewed the decision.

VAR disallowed Mohammed Kudus' goal against Aston Villa. Photos by Ben Stensall and Shaun Brooks - CameraSport.

Source: Getty Images

Why VAR disallowed Kudus' goal

The Premier League confirmed the outcome in a post on X, explaining:

"VAR checked the referee's call of goal — and determined that Robertson was in an offside position in the build-up and recommended that the goal was disallowed."

The ruling left Kudus and the home support deflated, and the afternoon quickly turned grimmer for Tottenham.

Watch Kudus' disallowed goal, as shared on X:

Six minutes after the disallowed goal, Nicolas Jackson extended Villa's advantage in the 67th minute, and Emiliano Buendia compounded the misery by adding a third for Unai Emery's side shortly afterwards.

Kudus turns provider as Tottenham fall short

The 26-year-old attacker, who has been named in Carlos Queiroz's 24-man squad, refused to disappear from the game, however.

After being denied by the officials, Kudus produced a moment of individual quality, beating his marker before cutting the ball back for Conor Gallagher, who converted to give Tottenham a consolation.

Watch Kudus' assist, as shared on X:

Jan Paul van Hecke then pulled another back to give the scoreline a more competitive appearance, but the late flurry proved insufficient, as noted by Fotmob.

Roberto De Zerbi's side fell to yet another defeat, with the result deepening concerns over Tottenham's troubled start to the Premier League campaign.

For Kudus, a positive second-half contribution ended without the personal reward his display merited, as the former West Ham United winger remains without a league goal for the new season.

Tottenham coach praises Kudus

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Tottenham manager Roberto De Zerbi had praised Mohammed Kudus and disclosed he once tried to sign the Ghanaian for Brighton.

The Nima-born star eventually chose West Ham United instead.

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Source: YEN.com.gh