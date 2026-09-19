Brighton handed Arsenal their first Premier League defeat of the season with a commanding 3-0 victory

Pascal Groß scored and assisted as the Seagulls controlled both halves to leave Arsenal without a foothold in the contest

Opta's supercomputer has since shifted its title predictions, with Arsenal's probability dropping and Manchester City's rising sharply

Brighton and Hove Albion inflicted Arsenal's first Premier League defeat of the season, winning 3-0 at home and triggering a significant revision to Opta's supercomputer title forecast.

Supercomputer Predicts Premier League Winner After Brighton Hammer Arsenal 3-0. Photos by Glyn Kirk and Catherine Ivill - AMA.

Source: Getty Images

Brighton hammer Arsenal 3-0

Pascal Groß opened the scoring in the first half, with Charalampos Kostulas adding a second before the break to hand Brighton a commanding advantage.

Groß then turned provider in the second half, assisting Chema Andres for the third goal to end the contest as a competition early in the second period.

The Seagulls did not allow Arsenal any meaningful opportunity to recover. The hosts controlled the tempo throughout and never appeared threatened, leaving Arsenal without a pathway back into the game.

The result came just before the international break, meaning the defeat will sit in the record books for a fortnight before either side can respond on the pitch.

Supercomputer revises Premier League predictions

According to The Analyst, Opta's statistical model responded to the scoreline with notable adjustments across the title race.

Arsenal's probability of winning the Premier League dropped from 58.31% to 50.85%, reflecting the weight the model places on head-to-head results and goal difference across a long campaign.

Manchester City, identified as Arsenal's most credible title rival, benefited most from the revision.

Their probability climbed from 29.76% to 35.42%, narrowing the gap at the top of the forecast considerably.

Brighton themselves registered a modest improvement, with their title probability moving to 2.60%.

Liverpool sit just above them at 3.54%, while Chelsea and Manchester United both hover around 1% after sluggish starts to the current campaign.

The revision underlines how dramatically a single result can reshape statistical projections, particularly when it involves a direct swing between two sides competing for the same prize.

Man United back Michael Carrick

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Manchester United had taken a decisive stance on under-fire head coach Michael Carrick following the club’s defeat to Brighton in the EFL Cup.

United had collected just four points from their opening four Premier League matches, including a 1-0 home loss to Manchester City.

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Source: YEN.com.gh