North Tongu MP Sam Okudzeto Ablakwa hosted the six best-performing WASSCE candidates from the constituency at a special recognition event

The six students recorded between 5As and 7As in their WASSCE results, standing out as the district's top achievers

Each student is set to receive a MacBook and a full scholarship funded through the MP's office

The Member of Parliament for North Tongu Sam Okudzeto Ablakwa has recognised six of the constituency's highest-performing WASSCE candidates with MacBooks and full scholarships, in a ceremony hosted at the MP's office.

Ghana's Foreign Affairs minister and MP for Tongu North Sam Okudzeto Ablakwa honours 6 Top WASSCE students with laptops. Photo credit: @S_OkudzetoAblak.

Source: Instagram

The six students, drawn from across the North Tongu district in the Volta Region, were celebrated for outstanding results in the West African Senior School Certificate Examination. Three of them recorded seven A grades each: Freda Esenam Glah, Yvonne Kekeli Doe and Japhet Akpaglo. Joseph Sokpo followed with six As, while Omoro Sulley and Ewoenam Afua Eleblu each achieved five As.

North Tongu MP rewards top 6 WASSCE students

The MP, Sam Okudzeto Ablakwa who is known by the traditional title Togbe Worgbedzi, announced the rewards directly, stating that the gesture was intended to celebrate young achievers and inspire them to reach greater heights. Both the MacBooks and the scholarships are being funded through the MP's office.

Togbe Worgbedzi also acknowledged the role of the District Chief Executive for North Tongu, Hon. Victoria Yawa Doe, crediting her with coordinating the event effectively.

Sam Okudzeto Ablakwa motivates future students in North Tongu

The initiative reflects a broader push by the North Tongu constituency's leadership to publicly honour academic excellence at the senior high school level.

By tying material rewards to top performance in the WASSCE, the MP's office is signalling a commitment to supporting students beyond the classroom.

The WASSCE is administered by the West African Examinations Council and serves as the primary qualification for senior secondary school graduates across Ghana, determining university admission prospects for thousands of students each year.

The X post is below:

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa pledges buses to PRESEC-Legon’s NSMQ team

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa’s pledge to provide PRESEC-Legon’s NSMQ team with a dedicated bus and an all-expenses-paid holiday.

The commitments followed the school’s record ninth National Science and Maths Quiz title in 2026.

PRESEC’s latest victory further strengthened its position as the most successful school in the competition’s history. Ablakwa’s promised rewards will give the champions lasting recognition while supporting their preparations for future contests.

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Source: YEN.com.gh