Rev. Owusu Bempah jovially claimed in a video shared by Fiifi Prat that Afia Schwarzenegger has a crush on him, insisting her frequent insults are a cover for her feelings

He recalled how their playful rivalry has played out over the years, including an old prophecy he made about her marriage that later came to pass

The clip has since gone viral, drawing amused reactions from fans who weighed in on the playful back-and-forth between the pair online

Rev. Isaac Owusu Bempah has jovially claimed that media personality Afia Schwarzenegger has a crush on him, insisting that her frequent public jabs at him are really a sign of her feelings, in a light-hearted exchange that has amused fans of both personalities for years.

Rev. Owusu Bempah jovially claims Afia Schwarzenegger has a crush on him. Image credit: @unlimitedstudios (Instagram)/ Apostle Dr Isaac Owusu-Bempah (Facebook).

Source: Facebook

The banter between the two public figures is nothing new, with both known for trading light-hearted jabs at each other over the years, much to the entertainment of Ghanaians following their back-and-forth.

Owusu Bempah once famously "prophesied" that Afia Schwarzenegger's marriage would collapse, a prediction that Ghanaians later pointed to when her union did eventually hit the rocks.

The prophecy has since become something of a running joke between the pair's fans, often resurfacing whenever the two trade words publicly.

Owusu Bempah jokes about Afia's "crush"

In a video shared by Fiifi Prat, Owusu Bempah made the claim while discussing his relationship with Afia Schwarzenegger.

He said:

"Afia Schwarzenegger is really crushing on me, that is why she keeps insulting me day in and day out."

He went on to say that despite the insults, she still reaches out to visit him whenever she is in Ghana, which he took as further proof of her interest in him.

He added:

"Even as she keeps insulting me, she still calls to visit whenever she comes to Ghana. I know she's interested in me."

Owusu Bempah went on to recall a joke Afia Schwarzenegger had made about him in the past, before playfully clarifying where he stood on the matter.

He said:

"Afia Schwarzenegger visits me frequently. She once joked that I asked her to go to South Africa to find girls for me, but I know she's the one who likes me. But Afia Schwarzenegger is not my type, so I could not have considered having feelings for her or marrying her."

Owusu Bempah's interview on Instagram is below.

Fans react to Owusu Bempah's claim

The video drew a wave of amused reactions from fans online.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments below.

she_loves_john_dramanimahama wrote:

"Baako suro anaa."

body_bliiss_gh said:

"Wop3 wo ho Asem ooooo."

dianaanders4488 commented:

"The reason I don't talk about this two, the friendship is there."

abennaserwaa added:

"Trouble dey sleep, busybody go dey wake am, na watin he want, wahala."

mubarakgram joked:

"I love vawulence like this, Afia Schwar activate."

Bishop Obinim also warns Afia Schwarzenegger

According to an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, Bishop Obinim warned Afia Schwarzenegger and fellow personality Night Witch of legal action over alleged defamatory statements made against him.

He said neither woman would escape accountability once they returned to Ghana.

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Source: YEN.com.gh