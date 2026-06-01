Ghanaian fans have received a major boost ahead of the 2026 World Cup, with the tournament set to be broadcast on free-to-air television stations

Supporters of the Black Stars and football lovers across the country will be able to follow Ghana’s matches and other fixtures

Meanwhile, head coach Carlos Queiroz is expected to unveil his final 26-man squad for the global showpiece on June 1

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Football fans across the nation are set for uninterrupted access to the 2026 FIFA World Cup after more than 10 local television stations secured broadcasting rights for the tournament.

The agreement, which includes the state broadcaster Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GTV), ensures fans across the country will be able to follow the competition live from the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

All three of Ghana's three matches at the 2026 World Cup will be live on GTV and other free-to-air local channels. Photo credit: picture alliance/Getty Images and @GTV_Ghana/X.

Source: Getty Images

Over 10 stations to broadcast 2026 WC

In a post shared on X, GTV confirmed the development:

"GBC has secured the FTA World Cup coverage rights with the support of the government and will be sharing with other media houses."

The move guarantees that Black Stars followers, as well as neutral fans of the global game, will not miss key moments of the tournament.

According to reports, over 10 television stations will jointly broadcast 52 World Cup matches across Ghana.

The package includes 32 live games and 20 delayed fixtures, all available on free-to-air platforms.

FIFA Watch also highlighted improved viewing convenience for local audiences:

"All three Black Stars group matches kick off in prime-time evening hours in Ghana — no early mornings needed. GTV broadcasts every Ghana match free."

The Black Stars will have all three of their Group L matches in the evenings. Photo by Thomas Kienzle.

Source: Getty Images

This marks a welcome shift for supporters, especially after several of Ghana's 2026 World Cup qualifying fixtures were previously not shown on free-to-air television.

It also continues the country's tradition of wide national engagement during major tournaments, where interest in both the Black Stars and elite international teams typically surges.

Below is Ghana's 2026 World Cup schedule with kick-off time:

Match Date Time Ghana vs Panama June 17, 2026 23:00 GMT Ghana vs England June 23, 2026 20:00 GMT Ghana vs Croatia June 27, 2026 21:00 GMT

Ghana to announce final squad for WC

Meanwhile, head coach Carlos Queiroz is expected to announce his final Black Stars squad on Monday, June 1.

The Portuguese trainer has already released a 28-man provisional list, which notably excluded Mohammed Kudus and Andre Ayew, sparking debate among supporters.

Below is the full list, as shared on X:

He is now expected to trim the squad further ahead of the tournament, despite public calls for late inclusions such as Joseph Paintsil, Ayew, and Derrick Köhn.

In the meantime, preparations continue in Cardiff, where Ghana will face Wales in a warm-up match on June 2 – Queiroz's first game in charge since taking over the team following Otto Addo’s departure.

Ghanasoccernet also reports that a final preparatory fixture against Jamaica could be arranged before the Black Stars begin their World Cup campaign against Panama.

5 notable players returning to Ghana's squad

In another publication, YEN.com.gh reported that several key players have returned to the Black Stars squad ahead of the Wales friendly and ongoing World Cup preparations.

Among the major talking points is the return of Baba Rahman, who re-joins the setup as the team builds towards the 2026 World Cup.

Source: YEN.com.gh