List of category D schools in Ghana (by regions) in 2022

Competition among schools is on the increase in Ghana as most of them strive for recognition, attention and prestige. Despite that, schools are categorised from A to G to help BECE candidates preparing for senior high school choose accordingly. If there are categories A to C, how do you know category D schools in Ghana?

Students in the examination hall. Photo: @Citi973

Source: Twitter

As grouped by the Ghana Education Service, categories A to D schools are public or government senior high schools, while category E comprises public Technical/Vocational Institutions. Also, categories F and G schools are Private Senior High/Technical Vocational Institutions. Based on your aspiration in life, this categorization helps you to choose where to continue your education.

Full list of category D schools in Ghana

Without any doubt, Ghana has one of the best education systems in Africa. However, in helping BECE students choose where to go for their high education, all high schools in each region have been grouped into categories. Below is a list of the cat D schools in Ghana according to each region and important information you should know about them.

Ahafo Region category D schools

Do you need a school with a good learning experience? Ahafo region has some of them. Besides the fact that the schools below fall under category D, they have committed trainers who ensure that you are properly groomed.

Ahafoman Senior High/Tech

Mim Senior High

Kukuom Agric Senior High

Sankore Senior High

OLA Girls Senior High, Kenyasi

Gyamfi Kumanini Senior High/Tech

Acherensua Senior High

Hwidiem Senior High

Serwaa Kesse Girls Senior High

Boakye Tromo Senior High/Tech

Yamfo Anglican Senior High School

Bomaa Comm. Senior High

Derma Comm. Day School

Samuel Otu Presby Senior High.

Bechem Presby Senior High

Terchire Senior High School

Ashanti region category D schools

The Ashanti region has one of the highest category D schools in Ghana, and guess what? The schools in this region are especially known for the great performances of their students. Accordingly, you don't have to see yourself as being denied a quality education because you learn from any of them.

Dompoase Senior High

Fomena T.I. Ahmad Senior High

Asare Bediako Senior High

Bodwesango Senior High

New Edubiase Senior High

Akrofuom Senior High/Tech

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II College

Aduman Senior High

St. Michael's Senior High, Ahenkro

Afigyaman Senior High School

Maabang Senior High/Tech

Tepa Senior High

Adugyama Comm. Senior High

Mankranso Senior High

Jacobu Senior High/Tech.

Tweapease Senior High School

Manso-Adubia Senior High

Mansoman Senior High

Esaase Bontefufuo Snr. High/Tech.

St. Mary's Girl's Senior High, Konongo

Wesley Senior High, Konongo

Konongo Odumase Senior High

Collins Senior High/Commercial, Agogo

Agogo State College

Owerriman Senior High

Bompata Presby Senior High

Banka Comm. Senior High

Ofoase Senior High/Tech

Juaso Senior High/Tech

Kumasi Academy

Sakafia Islamic Senior High

Parkoso Comm. Senior High

Afua Kobi Ampem Girls' Senior High

Atwima Kwanwoma Snr High/Tech

Kwanwoma Senior High/Tech

Mpasatia Senior High/Tech

Adobewora Comm. Senior High

Nyinahin Cath. Senior High

Osei Tutu Senior High, Akropong

Toase Senior High

Students prepared for exam. Photo: @CAjetey

Source: Twitter

Nkawie Senior High/Tech

Barekese Senior High

S.D.A. Senior High, Bekwai

St. Joseph Senior High/Tech, Ahwiren

Denyaseman Cath.Senior High

Ofoase Kokoben Senior High

Oppong Mem. Senior High

Wesley High School, Bekwai

Bosome Senior High/Tech.

Beposo Senior High

Jachie Pramso Senior High

St. George's Senior High Tech.

Bosomtwe Oyoko Comm. Senior High

Osei Adutwum Senior High

St. Sebastian Cath. Senior High

Juaben Senior High

Ejisu Senior High/Tech

Ejisuman Senior High

Bonwire Senior High/Tech

Achinakrom Senior High

Sekyedumase Senior High/Tech

Ejuraman Anglican Senior High

Akwesi Awobaa Senior High

St. Louis Senior High, Kumasi

Kumasi High School

Opoku Ware Senior High

Prempeh College

T. I. Ahmadiyya Senior High , Kumasi

Yaa Asantewaa Girls Senior High

Anglican Senior High, Kumasi

KNUST Senior High

Nuru-Ameen Islamic Senior High, Asewase

Al-Azariya Islamic Snr. High, Kumasi

Adventist Senior High, Kumasi

Kumasi Girls Senior High

Serwaah Nyarko Girls' Snr. High

Armed Forces Senior High/Tech, Kumasi

Osei Kyeretwie Senior High

Asanteman Senior High

St. Hubert Sem/Senior High, Kumasi

Tawheed Senior High.

Kumasi Wesley Girls High Sch

Pentecost Senior High, Kumasi

Uthmaniya Senior High, Tafo

Agric Nzema Senior High, Kumasi

Kumasi Senior High/Tech

Islamic Senior High, Ampabame

Adventist Girls Senior High, Ntonso

Adanwomase Senior High

Kofi Adjei Senior High/Tech

Antoa Senior High

Simms Senior High/Com.

Gyaama Pensan Senior High/Tech

Kofiase Adventist Senior High/Tech.

St. Monica's Senior High, Mampong

Amaniampong Senior High

Opoku Agyeman Senior High/Tech

St. Joseph Sem/Senior High, Mampong

Christ the King Cath., Obuasi

Obuasi Senior High/Tech

St. Jerome Senior High, Abofour

Dwamena Akenten Senior High

Namong Senior High/Tech

Asuoso Comm. Senior High

Akumadan Senior High

Nkenkansu Community Senior High

Ghana Muslim Mission Senior High

Nsutaman Cath. Senior High

Presby Senior High/Tech, Kwamang

T. I. Ahmadiyya Girl's Senior High, Asokore

Tijjaniya Senior High

Effiduase Senior High/Tech

Effiduase Senior High/Com

Tweneboa Kodua Senior High

Bankoman Senior High

Dadease Agric Senior High

Bodomase Senior High/Tech

Konadu Yiadom Catholic Senior High

S.D.A. Senior High, Agona

Agona Senior High/Tech

Okomfo Anokye Senior High

Adu Gyamfi Senior High

Sabronum Methodist SHTS

Prince Of Peace Girls Senior High

Jubilee Senior High School

Church Of Christ Senior High

Kurofa Methodist Senior High

Wiafe Akenten Presby Senior High

Spiritan Senior High School

Onwe Senior High

Kumasi Tech. Inst.

Krobea Asante Tec/Voc Inst.

Methodist Technical Institute

St. Michael Tech/Voc Institute

Bono Region category D schools

The Bono region is known for its moist semi-deciduous forest, fertile soil, and good education. Since it was created, efforts have been ongoing to ensure that students from this region do not lag in their education. So, if you find yourself studying at any of the listed category D schools below, your success is still guaranteed.

Bandaman Senior High

Berekum Presby Senior High

Berekum Senior High

Jinijini Senior High

St. Augustine Senior High, Nsapor-Berekum

Methodist Senior High/Tech., Biadan

Dormaa Senior High

Salvation Army Senior High, Aboabo Dormaa

Mansen Senior High Sch.

Wamanafo Senior High/Tech

Nkrankwanta Comm Senior High

St. Ann's Girls Senior High, Sampa

Diamono Senior High Sch.

Nafana Senior High

Sumaman Senior High

Goka Senior High/Tech.

Duadaso No. 1 Senior High/Tech.

Our Lady of Providence Senior High

Drobo Senior High

St. James Sem & Senior High, Abesim

Sunyani Senior High

S.D.A Senior High, Sunyani

Twene Amanfo Senior High/Tech.

Notre Dame Girls Senior High, Sunyani

Sacred Heart Senior High, Nsoatre

Odomaseman Senior High

Chiraa Senior High

Students studying in the class. Photo: @veraboohene

Source: Twitter

Menji Senior High

Nsawkaw State Senior High

Badu Senior High/Tech.

Nkoranman Senior High

Istiquaama Snr. High

Wenchi Meth. Senior High

Nkyeraa Senior High Sch.

Koase Senior High/Tech

Don Bosco Voc./Tech. Inst.

Sunyani Methodist Technical Inst.

Bono East Region category D schools

Bono East region has some of the best category D schools learning environment. It is part of the efforts made to ensure that students who end up studying there do not feel relegated or inferior to those studying at any category A to C school. So, count yourself fortunate if you study at any of the category D secondary schools in Ghana below:

Amanten Senior High

Atebubu Senior High

New Longoro Comm. School (Dega)

Kintampo Senior High

Jema Senior High

Osei Bonsu Senior High

Busunya Senior High

Kwabre Senior High

Nkoranza Senior High/Tech

Prang Senior High

Abeaseman Comm. Day Senior High

Yeji Senior High/Tech

Kajaji Senior High

Kwame Danso Senior High/Tech

Our Lady of Mount Carmel Girls Senior High, Techiman

Yeboah Asuamah Senior High

Techiman Senior High

Kwarteng Ankomah Senior High

Gyarko Comm. Day Senior High

Kesse Basahyia Senior High

Guakro Effah Senior High

Tuobodom Senior High/Tech

Ameyaw Akumfi Senior High/Tech.

St. Francis Seminary/Senior High, Buoyem

Krobo Comm.Senior High

Bassa Community Senior High

New Krokompe Comm. Senior High

Abrafi Senior High

Central Region category D schools

As one of the 16 administrative regions of Ghana, the Central region is renowned for its many elite higher education institutions and an economy based on an abundance of industrial minerals and tourism. This is why many of their category D schools can compete with categories A to C schools in some other regions. Below is a list of the schools in this category.

Aggrey Mem. A.M.E.Zion Snr. High

Moree Comm. Senior High

Aburaman Senior High

Abakrampa Senior High/Tech

Swedru Senior High

Nsaba Presby Senior High

Agona Namonwora Comm.Senior High

Kwanyako Senior High

Siddiq Senior High Sch.

Nyakrom Senior High Tech

Agona Fankobaa Senior High

Swedru Sch. Of Business

Enyan Maim Comm. Day School

Mando Senior High/Tech.

Enyan Denkyira Senior High

Bisease Senior High/Com

Breman Asikuma Senior High

Odoben Senior High

Brakwa Senior High/Tech

Assin State College

Gyaase Community Senior High

Obiri Yeboah Senior High/Technical

Assin North Senior High/Tech

Adankwaman Senior High

Assin Nsuta Agric. Senior High

Assin Manso Senior High

Nyankumase Ahenkro Snr. High

Awutu Winton Senior High

Awutu Bawjiase Comm. Senior High

Odupong Comm. Day School

Obrachire Senior High/Tech

Senya Senior High

Adisadel College

Holy Child School, Cape Coast

Mfantsipim School

St. Augustine's College, Cape Coast

Wesley Girls Senior High, Cape Coast

Ghana National College

Academy of Christ the King, Cape Coast

University Practice Senior High

Effutu Senior High/Tech

Oguaa Senior High/Tech

Winneba Senior High

Ekumfi T. I. Ahmadiiyya Snr. High

J.E.A. Mills Senior High

Fettehman Senior High

Gomoa Gyaman Senior High

Potsin T.I. Ahm. Senior High

Apam Senior High

Mozano Senior High

Gomoa Senior High/Tech

College of Music Senior, Mozano

Edinaman Senior High

Eguafo-Abrem Senior High

Komenda Senior High/Tech.

Mfantsiman Girls Senior High

Methodist High School, Saltpond

Mankessim Senior High/Tech

Abeadze State College

Kwegyir Aggrey Senior High

Twifo Praso Senior High

Twifo Hemang Senior High/Tech

Jukwa Senior High

Boa-Amponsem Senior High

Dunkwa Senior High/Tech

Kyekyewere Comm. Senior High School

Diaso Senior High

Ayanfuri Senior High

Akyin Senior High

Ogyeedom Comm.Snr High/Tech.

Mokwaa Senior High

St. Gregory Catholic Senior High

Bontrase Senior High Tech.

Students pose for a picture after a competition. Photo: @ProofRConsult

Source: Twitter

Eastern Region category D schools

The Eastern Region has some of the highest category D schools. While quality education is also guaranteed in these learning institutions, students who graduate from them are also known to be highflyers in their fields of endeavor. So, if you're not admitted to any category A to C schools, you can still achieve your dream of access to quality education in any of the schools below:

Mem-Chemfre Comm. Senior High

Donkorkrom Agric Senior High

Maame Krobo Comm. Senior High

St. Fidelis Senior High/Tech

Okuapeman Senior High

Methodist Girls Senior High, Mamfe

Benkum Senior High

Nifa Senior High

Mampong/Akw Snr. High/Tech for the Deaf

Presby Senior High, Mampong Akwapim

Presby Senior High/Tech, Larteh

H'Mount Sinai Senior High

Presby Senior High/Tech, Adukrom

Mangoase Senior High

Aburi Girls Senior High

Adonten Senior High

Presby Senior High/Tech, Aburi

Diaspora Girls' Senior High

Akokoaso Senior High/Tech

Ayirebi Senior High

Akwamuman Senior High

Boso Senior High Technical

Anum Presby Senior High

Apeguso Senior High

Adjena Senior High/Tech.

Kwabeng Anglican Senior High/Tech

S.D.A. Senior High. Akim Sekyere

Anum Apapam Comm. Day

Kraboa-Coaltar Presby Snr. High/Tech.

St. Francis Senior High/Tech, Akim Oda

Oda Senior High

Attafuah Senior High/Tech

Atweaman Senior High

Akroso Senior High/Tech

St. Michael's Senior High, Akoase (Nkawkaw)

New Abirem/Afosu Senior High

Aperade Senior High/Tech.

Achiase Senior High

Akim Swedru Senior High

St. Rose's Senior High, Akwatia

Tarkrosi Comm. Senior High

Salvation Army Senior High, Akim Wenchi

Ofori Panin Senior High

Abuakwa State College

Kibi Senior High/Tech

Saviour Senior High, Osiem

W.B.M. Zion Senior High, Old Tafo

Akim Asafo Senior High

St. Stephen's Presby Snr. High/Tech, Asiakwa

Presby Senior High, Begoro

New Nsutam Senior High/Tech

Osino Presby Senior High/Tech.

Kade Senior High/Tech.

Asuom Senior High

Abetifi Presby Senior High

Nkwatia Presby Senior High/Com

Kwahu Tafo Senior High

St. Dominic's Senior High/Tech, Pepease

St. Peter's Senior High, Nkwatia

Mpraeso Senior High

Kwahu Ridge Senior High

Bepong Senior High School

St. Paul's Senior High, Asakraka Kwahu

Nkawkaw Senior High

Fodoa Comm. Senior High

Krobo Girls Senior High

Manya Krobo Senior High

Akro Senior High/Tech

Akuse Methodist Senior High/Tech

Pentecost Senior High, Koforidua

Ghana Senior High, Koforidua

Koforidua Senior High/Tech

Pope John Snr. High & Min. Sem., Koforidua

S.D.A Senior High, Koforidua

Oyoko Methodist Senior High

New Juaben Senior High/Com

Oti Boateng Senior High

St. Martin's Senior High, Nsawam

Nsawam Senior High

Islamic Girls Senior High, Suhum

Suhum Senior High/Tech

Presby Senior High, Suhum

Asesewa Senior High School

Kwaobaah Nyanoa Comm. Senior High

Adeiso Presby Senior High

Asamankese Senior High

St. Thomas Senior High/Tech

Apedwa Presby Senior High

Klo-Agogo Senior High

Yilo Krobo Senior High/Com

Amoana Praso Senior High

Koforidua Tech. Inst.

Akwatia Tech. Inst.

St. Paul's Tech. Inst.

Amankwakrom Fisheries Agric. Tech. Inst.

St. Joseph's Tech. Inst.

Abetifi Tech. Inst.

J.G. Knol Voc. Instititute

St. Mary's Voc./Tech. Inst.

Greater Accra Region category D schools

Even though the Greater Accra region is small, it has some nice schools. That the schools below fall under category D do not mean you cannot have a good learning experience. As long as you remain dedicated to your studies, you can compete with students from higher categories. Below is a list of category D SHS in Ghana under this region that you might want to consider.

Accra Academy

Accra Girls Senior High

Achimota Senior High

St. Mary's Senior High, Korle Gonno

Accra Senior High

St. Margaret Mary Snr.High/Tech

Wesley Grammar Senior High

Ebenezer Senior High

Accra Wesley Girls High

Presby Senior High, Osu

Holy Trinity Senior High

Kaneshie Senior High/Tech.

Kinbu Senior High/Tech

Ada Senior High

Ada Senior High/Tech.

Frafraha Comm. Senior High

Ashiaman Senior High

Odorgonno Senior High

Kwabenya Comm. Senior High

Christian Methodist Senior High

Ngleshie Amanfro Senior High

St. John's Grammar Senior High

Amasaman Senior High/Tech

Adjen Kotoku Senior High

Kpone Comm. Senior High

St. Thomas Aquinas Senior High, Cantoments

Labone Senior High

La Presby Senior High

Forces Senior High/Tech, Burma Camp

Presby Boys Senior High, Legon

West Africa Senior High

Nungua Senior High

Presby Senior High, Teshie

O'Reilly Senior High

Ningo Senior High

Prampram Senior High

Ghanata Senior High

Osudoku Senior High/Tech.

Tema Senior High

Chemu Senior High/Tech

Our Lady of Mercy Senior High

Tema Meth. Day Senior High

Presby Senior High, Tema

Lashibi Comm. Day

Tema Manhean Senior High/Tech

Accra Tech. Trg. Centre

Tema Tech. Inst.

Ada Tech. Inst.

Sacred Heart Tech. Inst.

Teshie Tech. Instittute

Ashiaman Tech/Voc. Inst.

Students away from the classroom on break. Photo: pixabay.com

Source: UGC

Northern East Region category D schools

The Northern East region has only 12 category D schools and students who learn there are never taken with levity. With the minimum education level that trainers must attain to teach in Ghana, this should give you an idea of what you are likely to experience if you find yourself studying in any school under this category. Check out the colleges below:

Nakpanduri Senior High

Bunkpurugu Senior High/Tech

Chereponi Senior High/Tech.

Nalerigu Senior High

Gambaga Girls Senior High

Yagaba Senior High School

Wulugu Senior High

Walewale Senior High

Janga Senior High/Tech

Sakogu Senior High/Tech

Langbinsi Senior High/Tech

Walewale Tech/ Vocational Institute

Northern Region

The Northern Region has some stringent rules that govern teachers' execution of their responsibilities, irrespective of the schools they teach. As a student, if you have the privilege of studying at a category D school in the region, you have not fallen out of quality education. Check out the schools below to make a choice.

Gushegu Senior High

Karaga Senior High

Kpandai Senior High

Kumbungu Senior High

Sang Comm. Day School

Bimbilla Senior High

Wulensi Senior High

Wapuli Comm. Senior High

Saboba E.P. Senior High

Tamale Senior High .

Islamic Science Senior High, Tamale

Northern School of Business

Kalpohin Senior High

Pong-Tamale Senior High

Savelugu Senior High

St. Charles Senior High, Tamale

Tamale Girls Senior High

Ghana Senior High, Tamale

Presby Senior High, Tamale

Business Senior High, Tamale

Vitting Senior High/Tech.

Anbariya Senior High Sch.

Tatale E. P. Agric Senior High/Tech.

Tolon Senior High

Yendi Senior High

Dagbon State Senior High/Tech

Zabzugu Senior High

Kasuliyili Senior High

Mpaha Comm. Senior High

Dabokpa Voc/Tech. Inst.

St. Joseph's Tech. Inst.

Tamale Technical Institute

Oti Region category D schools

The Oti Region is one of the six regions created in December 2018. Nevertheless, an emphasis is placed on the quality of education there. As much as there are several categories A to C schools there, the region's category D schools are also doing well. Below is a list of the category D schools as separated by the Ghana Education Service.

Tapaman Senior High/Tech

Bowiri Comm. Day School

Nkonya Senior High

Biakoye Comm. Day School

Worawora Senior High

Baglo Ridge Senior High/Tech.

Okadjakrom Senior High/Tech.

Bueman Senior High

Ahamansu Islamic Senior High School

Kadjebi-Asato Senior High

Dodi-Papase Senior High/Tech

Yabram Comm. Day School

Asukawkaw Senior High

Oti Senior High/Tech Sch

Nchumuruman Comm. Day Senior High

Kete Krachi Senior High/Tech.

Krachi Senior High

Kpassa Senior High/Tech

Nkwanta Comm.Senior High

Kyabobo Girls Senior High

Ntruboman Senior High

Nkwanta Senior High

Fr. Dogli Memorial Voc/Tech. Inst.

Savannah Region category D schools

The Savannah Region is one of the newest regions of Ghana and yet the country's largest region. Nevertheless, it has some of the lowest category D schools. As a student, if you are considering schooling in any of the schools, you will still enjoy a conducive learning atmosphere and quality teaching. Check out the colleges under this category below:

Buipe Tech/Voc Inst.

Bamboi Comm. Senior High

Bole Senior High

St. Anthony of Padua Senior High/Tech

Buipe Senior High

Salaga Senior High

Salaga T.I. Ahmad Senior High

Daboya Comm. Day School

Sawla Senior High Sch.

Tuna Senior High/Tech.

Damongo Senior High

Ndewura Jakpa Senior High/Tech.

Upper East Region category D schools

Although one of the smallest regions in Ghana, the Upper East Region has a sizable list of category D schools. If you cannot gain admission into any category A to C school, any school below is still worth considering. What you need to do is develop a strong passion for learning and maintain focus.

Bawku Senior High

Bawku Senior High/Tech.

Bawku Tech. Inst.

Bolga Tech. Inst.

St. Bernadettes Tech/Voc.

Zebilla Senior High/Tech

Kusanaba Senior High

Binduri Comm. Senior High

Gambigo Comm. Day Senior High

Bolga Girls Senior High

Zuarungu Senior High

Bolga Sherigu Comm. Senior High

Zamse Senior High/Tech

Gowrie Senior High/Tech.

Bongo Senior High

Zorkor Senior High

Sandema Senior High

Sandema Senior High/Tech.

Kanjaga Comm. Senior High

Fumbisi Senior High

Garu Comm. Day Senior High

Tempane Senior High

O.L.L. Girls Senior High

Navrongo Senior High

Notre Dame Sem/ Senior High, Navrongo

Awe Senior High/Tech.

St. John's Integrated Snr. High/Tech

Sirigu Senior High

Chiana Senior High

Mirigu Community Day Senior High

Nabango Senior High School

Paga Senior High

Kongo Senior High

Bolgatanga Senior High

Tongo Senior High/Tech

Wiaga Comm. Senior High

Azeem-Namoa Senior High/Tech

A student working. Photo: pixabay.com

Source: UGC

Upper West Region category D schools

Learning is fun when you have the right set of teachers. The teachers in the category D schools in this region are dedicated and also stand out among others. The region is very young, yet it has impressive educational infrastructures that make learning more encouraging.

Daffiamah Senior High

St. Francis Girls Senior High, Jirapa

Jirapa Senior High

Ullo Senior High

Piina Senior High

Lambussie Comm. Senior High

Lawra Senior High

Eremon Senior High/Tech.

Birifoh Senior High Sch.

Queen of Peace Senior High, Nadowli

Kaleo Senior High/Tech

St. Augustine Senior High/Tech, Saan Charikpong

Takpo Senior High Sch.

Nandom Senior High

Ko Senior High

Holy Family Senior High

Kanton Senior High

Tumu Senior High/Tech.

Dr. Hila Liman Senior High School

Funsi Senior High School

Loggu Comm. Day School

T. I. Ahmadiyya Senior High, Wa

Wa Senior High .

Islamic Senior High, Wa

Wa Senior High/Tech.

Northern Star Senior High

Jamiat Al-Hidaya Islamic Girls

Lassie-Tuolu Senior High

Han Senior High

Sombo Senior High

Wa Tech. Inst.

St. Basilides Voc./Tech. Inst.

St.John's Voc. Tech. Institute

Volta Region category D schools

Schools in this region, irrespective of the category they fall, ensure that their students stand out wherever they find themselves. Besides a conducive learning environment, the commitment and passion with which the teachers train their students are second to none. So, are you seeking admission into a category D school? Here are colleges you can consider.

Adaklu Senior High

Agate Comm. Senior High

Leklebi Senior High

Ve Comm. Senior High

Jim Bourton Mem Agric. Senior High

Ziope Senior High Sch.

Agotime Senior High

Akatsi Senior High/Tech

Ave Senior High

Avenor Senior High

Anlo Senior High

Atiavi Senior High/Tech

Volta Senior High School

Tsiame Senior High

Zion Senior High

Abor Senior High

Keta Business Senior High

Anlo Awomefia Senior High

Anlo Afiadenyigba Senior High

Mafi-Kumasi Senior High/Tech

Adidome Senior High

Mawuli School, Ho

OLA Girls Senior High, Ho

E.P.C. Mawuko Girls Senior High

Tanyigbe Senior High

Awudome Senior High .

Shia Senior HighTechnical

Sokode Senior High/Tech

Taviefe Comm. Senior High

Abutia Senior High/Tchnical

Kpedze Senior High

Avatime Senior High

Tsito Senior High/Tech

Akome Senior High/Tech.

Dzolo Senior High

St. Mary's Sem.& Senior High, Lolobi

Akpafu Senior High/Tech.

E. P. Senior High

Afadjato Senior High/Tech.

Alavanyo Senior High/Tech.

Likpe Senior High

Keta Senior High/Tech.

Afife Senior High Tech.

Dzodze Penyi Senior High

Wovenu Senior High Technical

Weta Senior High/Tech.

St. Paul's Senior High, Denu

Klikor Senior High/Tech.

Some Senior High

Three Town Senior High

Bishop Herman College

Kpando Senior High

Anfoega Senior High

Vakpo Senior High

Vakpo Senior High/Tech

Volo Comm. Senior High

Battor Senior High

Dofor Senior High

Mepe St. Kizito Senior High/Tech.

Aveyime Battor Senior High/Tech.

Peki Senior High

Tongor Senior High Tech.

Kpeve Senior High

Peki Senior High/Technical

Sogakope Senior High

St. Catherine Girls Senior High

Dabala Senior High/Tech.

Abuadi Tsrefe Comm. Senior High

Anlo Tech. Inst.

Kpando Tech. Inst.

Have Tech. Inst.

Comboni Tech/Voc

St. Daniel Comboni Tech/Voc Inst.

C.Y.O. Tech/Voc. Inst.

E.P. Tech/Voc Inst

Volta Tech Inst

Amedzofe Technical Institute

Western Region category D schools

Categories A may be regarded as the best set of schools, but schools from B downward in this region also enjoy quality education. If you consider learning at any of the following category D schools, you still enjoy access to a good education.

Asankrangwa Senior High/Tech

St. Mary's Boys' Senior High, Apowa

Sankor Comm. Day School

Baidoo Bonso Senior High/Tech

Esiama Senior High/Tech

Uthman Bin Afam SHS

Nkroful Agric. Senior High

Bonzo-Kaku Senior High

Half Assini Senior High

Annor Adjaye Senior High

Mpohor Senior High

Daboase Senior High/Tech

Nsein Senior High

Gwiraman Comm.Senior High

Axim Girls Senior High

St. Augustine's Senior High, Bogoso

Prestea Senior High/Tech

Huni Valley Senior High

Nsawora Edumafa Comm. Senior High School

Archbishop Porter Girls Snr High

Ghana Senior High/Tech

Sekondi College

St. John's Senior High, Sekondi

Fijai Senior High

Bompeh Senior High./Tech

Adiembra Senior High

Methodist Senior High, Sekondi

Takoradi Senior High

Diabene Senior High/Tech

Shama Senior High

Ahantaman Girls' Senior High

Benso Senior High/Tech

Tarkwa Senior High

Fiaseman Senior High

Manso-Amenfi Comm. Day School

Amenfiman Senior High

Asankrangwa Senior High

Takoradi Tech. Inst.

Kikam Tech. Inst.

Western North Region category D schools

Education plays a significant role in the development of any society. Because of this, the Western North Region does everything possible to ensure that it does not lag in this aspect. Although it is a new region, category D schools students don't miss quality education. Here is a list of the schools under this category.

Sefwi-Wiawso Senior High

Sefwi-Wiawso Senior High/Tech

Asawinso Senior High

St. Joseph Senior High, Sefwi Wiawso

Nana Brentu Senior High/Tech

Bia Senior High/Tech

Adjoafua Comm. Senior High

Sefwi Bekwai Senior High

Chirano Comm. Day School

Bibiani Senior High/Tech.

Queens Girls' Senior High, Sefwi Awhiaso

Bodi Senior High

Juaboso Senior High

Akontombra Senior High

Dadieso Senior High

This list of category D schools in Ghana by region shows how organized the country's education system is and how well the various schools have developed. At the same time, the schools speak volumes of the value placed on education in Ghana.

In a recent post published by YEN.com.gh, some of the best category B schools in the Central Region were discussed. These are schools that offer the best education that is reflected in the performance of students.

Schools like Academy of Christ the King in Cape Coast, Adankwaman Senior High School, and Awutu Winton are some of the schools you will find on the list.

Source: YEN.com.gh