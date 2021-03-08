List of category D schools in Ghana (by regions) in 2022
Competition among schools is on the increase in Ghana as most of them strive for recognition, attention and prestige. Despite that, schools are categorised from A to G to help BECE candidates preparing for senior high school choose accordingly. If there are categories A to C, how do you know category D schools in Ghana?
As grouped by the Ghana Education Service, categories A to D schools are public or government senior high schools, while category E comprises public Technical/Vocational Institutions. Also, categories F and G schools are Private Senior High/Technical Vocational Institutions. Based on your aspiration in life, this categorization helps you to choose where to continue your education.
Full list of category D schools in Ghana
Without any doubt, Ghana has one of the best education systems in Africa. However, in helping BECE students choose where to go for their high education, all high schools in each region have been grouped into categories. Below is a list of the cat D schools in Ghana according to each region and important information you should know about them.
Ahafo Region category D schools
Do you need a school with a good learning experience? Ahafo region has some of them. Besides the fact that the schools below fall under category D, they have committed trainers who ensure that you are properly groomed.
- Ahafoman Senior High/Tech
- Mim Senior High
- Kukuom Agric Senior High
- Sankore Senior High
- OLA Girls Senior High, Kenyasi
- Gyamfi Kumanini Senior High/Tech
- Acherensua Senior High
- Hwidiem Senior High
- Serwaa Kesse Girls Senior High
- Boakye Tromo Senior High/Tech
- Yamfo Anglican Senior High School
- Bomaa Comm. Senior High
- Derma Comm. Day School
- Samuel Otu Presby Senior High.
- Bechem Presby Senior High
- Terchire Senior High School
Ashanti region category D schools
The Ashanti region has one of the highest category D schools in Ghana, and guess what? The schools in this region are especially known for the great performances of their students. Accordingly, you don't have to see yourself as being denied a quality education because you learn from any of them.
- Dompoase Senior High
- Fomena T.I. Ahmad Senior High
- Asare Bediako Senior High
- Bodwesango Senior High
- New Edubiase Senior High
- Akrofuom Senior High/Tech
- Otumfuo Osei Tutu II College
- Aduman Senior High
- St. Michael's Senior High, Ahenkro
- Afigyaman Senior High School
- Maabang Senior High/Tech
- Tepa Senior High
- Adugyama Comm. Senior High
- Mankranso Senior High
- Jacobu Senior High/Tech.
- Tweapease Senior High School
- Manso-Adubia Senior High
- Mansoman Senior High
- Esaase Bontefufuo Snr. High/Tech.
- St. Mary's Girl's Senior High, Konongo
- Wesley Senior High, Konongo
- Konongo Odumase Senior High
- Collins Senior High/Commercial, Agogo
- Agogo State College
- Owerriman Senior High
- Bompata Presby Senior High
- Banka Comm. Senior High
- Ofoase Senior High/Tech
- Juaso Senior High/Tech
- Kumasi Academy
- Sakafia Islamic Senior High
- Parkoso Comm. Senior High
- Afua Kobi Ampem Girls' Senior High
- Atwima Kwanwoma Snr High/Tech
- Kwanwoma Senior High/Tech
- Mpasatia Senior High/Tech
- Adobewora Comm. Senior High
- Nyinahin Cath. Senior High
- Osei Tutu Senior High, Akropong
- Toase Senior High
- Nkawie Senior High/Tech
- Barekese Senior High
- S.D.A. Senior High, Bekwai
- St. Joseph Senior High/Tech, Ahwiren
- Denyaseman Cath.Senior High
- Ofoase Kokoben Senior High
- Oppong Mem. Senior High
- Wesley High School, Bekwai
- Bosome Senior High/Tech.
- Beposo Senior High
- Jachie Pramso Senior High
- St. George's Senior High Tech.
- Bosomtwe Oyoko Comm. Senior High
- Osei Adutwum Senior High
- St. Sebastian Cath. Senior High
- Juaben Senior High
- Ejisu Senior High/Tech
- Ejisuman Senior High
- Bonwire Senior High/Tech
- Achinakrom Senior High
- Sekyedumase Senior High/Tech
- Ejuraman Anglican Senior High
- Akwesi Awobaa Senior High
- St. Louis Senior High, Kumasi
- Kumasi High School
- Opoku Ware Senior High
- Prempeh College
- T. I. Ahmadiyya Senior High , Kumasi
- Yaa Asantewaa Girls Senior High
- Anglican Senior High, Kumasi
- KNUST Senior High
- Nuru-Ameen Islamic Senior High, Asewase
- Al-Azariya Islamic Snr. High, Kumasi
- Adventist Senior High, Kumasi
- Kumasi Girls Senior High
- Serwaah Nyarko Girls' Snr. High
- Armed Forces Senior High/Tech, Kumasi
- Osei Kyeretwie Senior High
- Asanteman Senior High
- St. Hubert Sem/Senior High, Kumasi
- Tawheed Senior High.
- Kumasi Wesley Girls High Sch
- Pentecost Senior High, Kumasi
- Uthmaniya Senior High, Tafo
- Agric Nzema Senior High, Kumasi
- Kumasi Senior High/Tech
- Islamic Senior High, Ampabame
- Adventist Girls Senior High, Ntonso
- Adanwomase Senior High
- Kofi Adjei Senior High/Tech
- Antoa Senior High
- Simms Senior High/Com.
- Gyaama Pensan Senior High/Tech
- Kofiase Adventist Senior High/Tech.
- St. Monica's Senior High, Mampong
- Amaniampong Senior High
- Opoku Agyeman Senior High/Tech
- St. Joseph Sem/Senior High, Mampong
- Christ the King Cath., Obuasi
- Obuasi Senior High/Tech
- St. Jerome Senior High, Abofour
- Dwamena Akenten Senior High
- Namong Senior High/Tech
- Asuoso Comm. Senior High
- Akumadan Senior High
- Nkenkansu Community Senior High
- Ghana Muslim Mission Senior High
- Nsutaman Cath. Senior High
- Presby Senior High/Tech, Kwamang
- T. I. Ahmadiyya Girl's Senior High, Asokore
- Tijjaniya Senior High
- Effiduase Senior High/Tech
- Effiduase Senior High/Com
- Tweneboa Kodua Senior High
- Bankoman Senior High
- Dadease Agric Senior High
- Bodomase Senior High/Tech
- Konadu Yiadom Catholic Senior High
- S.D.A. Senior High, Agona
- Agona Senior High/Tech
- Okomfo Anokye Senior High
- Adu Gyamfi Senior High
- Sabronum Methodist SHTS
- Prince Of Peace Girls Senior High
- Jubilee Senior High School
- Church Of Christ Senior High
- Kurofa Methodist Senior High
- Wiafe Akenten Presby Senior High
- Spiritan Senior High School
- Onwe Senior High
- Kumasi Tech. Inst.
- Krobea Asante Tec/Voc Inst.
- Methodist Technical Institute
- St. Michael Tech/Voc Institute
Bono Region category D schools
The Bono region is known for its moist semi-deciduous forest, fertile soil, and good education. Since it was created, efforts have been ongoing to ensure that students from this region do not lag in their education. So, if you find yourself studying at any of the listed category D schools below, your success is still guaranteed.
- Bandaman Senior High
- Berekum Presby Senior High
- Berekum Senior High
- Jinijini Senior High
- St. Augustine Senior High, Nsapor-Berekum
- Methodist Senior High/Tech., Biadan
- Dormaa Senior High
- Salvation Army Senior High, Aboabo Dormaa
- Mansen Senior High Sch.
- Wamanafo Senior High/Tech
- Nkrankwanta Comm Senior High
- St. Ann's Girls Senior High, Sampa
- Diamono Senior High Sch.
- Nafana Senior High
- Sumaman Senior High
- Goka Senior High/Tech.
- Duadaso No. 1 Senior High/Tech.
- Our Lady of Providence Senior High
- Drobo Senior High
- St. James Sem & Senior High, Abesim
- Sunyani Senior High
- S.D.A Senior High, Sunyani
- Twene Amanfo Senior High/Tech.
- Notre Dame Girls Senior High, Sunyani
- Sacred Heart Senior High, Nsoatre
- Odomaseman Senior High
- Chiraa Senior High
- Menji Senior High
- Nsawkaw State Senior High
- Badu Senior High/Tech.
- Nkoranman Senior High
- Istiquaama Snr. High
- Wenchi Meth. Senior High
- Nkyeraa Senior High Sch.
- Koase Senior High/Tech
- Don Bosco Voc./Tech. Inst.
- Sunyani Methodist Technical Inst.
Bono East Region category D schools
Bono East region has some of the best category D schools learning environment. It is part of the efforts made to ensure that students who end up studying there do not feel relegated or inferior to those studying at any category A to C school. So, count yourself fortunate if you study at any of the category D secondary schools in Ghana below:
- Amanten Senior High
- Atebubu Senior High
- New Longoro Comm. School (Dega)
- Kintampo Senior High
- Jema Senior High
- Osei Bonsu Senior High
- Busunya Senior High
- Kwabre Senior High
- Nkoranza Senior High/Tech
- Prang Senior High
- Abeaseman Comm. Day Senior High
- Yeji Senior High/Tech
- Kajaji Senior High
- Kwame Danso Senior High/Tech
- Our Lady of Mount Carmel Girls Senior High, Techiman
- Yeboah Asuamah Senior High
- Techiman Senior High
- Kwarteng Ankomah Senior High
- Gyarko Comm. Day Senior High
- Kesse Basahyia Senior High
- Guakro Effah Senior High
- Tuobodom Senior High/Tech
- Ameyaw Akumfi Senior High/Tech.
- St. Francis Seminary/Senior High, Buoyem
- Krobo Comm.Senior High
- Bassa Community Senior High
- New Krokompe Comm. Senior High
- Abrafi Senior High
Central Region category D schools
As one of the 16 administrative regions of Ghana, the Central region is renowned for its many elite higher education institutions and an economy based on an abundance of industrial minerals and tourism. This is why many of their category D schools can compete with categories A to C schools in some other regions. Below is a list of the schools in this category.
- Aggrey Mem. A.M.E.Zion Snr. High
- Moree Comm. Senior High
- Aburaman Senior High
- Abakrampa Senior High/Tech
- Swedru Senior High
- Nsaba Presby Senior High
- Agona Namonwora Comm.Senior High
- Kwanyako Senior High
- Siddiq Senior High Sch.
- Nyakrom Senior High Tech
- Agona Fankobaa Senior High
- Swedru Sch. Of Business
- Enyan Maim Comm. Day School
- Mando Senior High/Tech.
- Enyan Denkyira Senior High
- Bisease Senior High/Com
- Breman Asikuma Senior High
- Odoben Senior High
- Brakwa Senior High/Tech
- Assin State College
- Gyaase Community Senior High
- Obiri Yeboah Senior High/Technical
- Assin North Senior High/Tech
- Adankwaman Senior High
- Assin Nsuta Agric. Senior High
- Assin Manso Senior High
- Nyankumase Ahenkro Snr. High
- Awutu Winton Senior High
- Awutu Bawjiase Comm. Senior High
- Odupong Comm. Day School
- Obrachire Senior High/Tech
- Senya Senior High
- Adisadel College
- Holy Child School, Cape Coast
- Mfantsipim School
- St. Augustine's College, Cape Coast
- Wesley Girls Senior High, Cape Coast
- Ghana National College
- Academy of Christ the King, Cape Coast
- University Practice Senior High
- Effutu Senior High/Tech
- Oguaa Senior High/Tech
- Winneba Senior High
- Ekumfi T. I. Ahmadiiyya Snr. High
- J.E.A. Mills Senior High
- Fettehman Senior High
- Gomoa Gyaman Senior High
- Potsin T.I. Ahm. Senior High
- Apam Senior High
- Mozano Senior High
- Gomoa Senior High/Tech
- College of Music Senior, Mozano
- Edinaman Senior High
- Eguafo-Abrem Senior High
- Komenda Senior High/Tech.
- Mfantsiman Girls Senior High
- Methodist High School, Saltpond
- Mankessim Senior High/Tech
- Abeadze State College
- Kwegyir Aggrey Senior High
- Twifo Praso Senior High
- Twifo Hemang Senior High/Tech
- Jukwa Senior High
- Boa-Amponsem Senior High
- Dunkwa Senior High/Tech
- Kyekyewere Comm. Senior High School
- Diaso Senior High
- Ayanfuri Senior High
- Akyin Senior High
- Ogyeedom Comm.Snr High/Tech.
- Mokwaa Senior High
- St. Gregory Catholic Senior High
- Bontrase Senior High Tech.
Eastern Region category D schools
The Eastern Region has some of the highest category D schools. While quality education is also guaranteed in these learning institutions, students who graduate from them are also known to be highflyers in their fields of endeavor. So, if you're not admitted to any category A to C schools, you can still achieve your dream of access to quality education in any of the schools below:
- Mem-Chemfre Comm. Senior High
- Donkorkrom Agric Senior High
- Maame Krobo Comm. Senior High
- St. Fidelis Senior High/Tech
- Okuapeman Senior High
- Methodist Girls Senior High, Mamfe
- Benkum Senior High
- Nifa Senior High
- Mampong/Akw Snr. High/Tech for the Deaf
- Presby Senior High, Mampong Akwapim
- Presby Senior High/Tech, Larteh
- H'Mount Sinai Senior High
- Presby Senior High/Tech, Adukrom
- Mangoase Senior High
- Aburi Girls Senior High
- Adonten Senior High
- Presby Senior High/Tech, Aburi
- Diaspora Girls' Senior High
- Akokoaso Senior High/Tech
- Ayirebi Senior High
- Akwamuman Senior High
- Boso Senior High Technical
- Anum Presby Senior High
- Apeguso Senior High
- Adjena Senior High/Tech.
- Kwabeng Anglican Senior High/Tech
- S.D.A. Senior High. Akim Sekyere
- Anum Apapam Comm. Day
- Kraboa-Coaltar Presby Snr. High/Tech.
- St. Francis Senior High/Tech, Akim Oda
- Oda Senior High
- Attafuah Senior High/Tech
- Atweaman Senior High
- Akroso Senior High/Tech
- St. Michael's Senior High, Akoase (Nkawkaw)
- New Abirem/Afosu Senior High
- Aperade Senior High/Tech.
- Achiase Senior High
- Akim Swedru Senior High
- St. Rose's Senior High, Akwatia
- Tarkrosi Comm. Senior High
- Salvation Army Senior High, Akim Wenchi
- Ofori Panin Senior High
- Abuakwa State College
- Kibi Senior High/Tech
- Saviour Senior High, Osiem
- W.B.M. Zion Senior High, Old Tafo
- Akim Asafo Senior High
- St. Stephen's Presby Snr. High/Tech, Asiakwa
- Presby Senior High, Begoro
- New Nsutam Senior High/Tech
- Osino Presby Senior High/Tech.
- Kade Senior High/Tech.
- Asuom Senior High
- Abetifi Presby Senior High
- Nkwatia Presby Senior High/Com
- Kwahu Tafo Senior High
- St. Dominic's Senior High/Tech, Pepease
- St. Peter's Senior High, Nkwatia
- Mpraeso Senior High
- Kwahu Ridge Senior High
- Bepong Senior High School
- St. Paul's Senior High, Asakraka Kwahu
- Nkawkaw Senior High
- Fodoa Comm. Senior High
- Krobo Girls Senior High
- Manya Krobo Senior High
- Akro Senior High/Tech
- Akuse Methodist Senior High/Tech
- Pentecost Senior High, Koforidua
- Ghana Senior High, Koforidua
- Koforidua Senior High/Tech
- Pope John Snr. High & Min. Sem., Koforidua
- S.D.A Senior High, Koforidua
- Oyoko Methodist Senior High
- New Juaben Senior High/Com
- Oti Boateng Senior High
- St. Martin's Senior High, Nsawam
- Nsawam Senior High
- Islamic Girls Senior High, Suhum
- Suhum Senior High/Tech
- Presby Senior High, Suhum
- Asesewa Senior High School
- Kwaobaah Nyanoa Comm. Senior High
- Adeiso Presby Senior High
- Asamankese Senior High
- St. Thomas Senior High/Tech
- Apedwa Presby Senior High
- Klo-Agogo Senior High
- Yilo Krobo Senior High/Com
- Amoana Praso Senior High
- Koforidua Tech. Inst.
- Akwatia Tech. Inst.
- St. Paul's Tech. Inst.
- Amankwakrom Fisheries Agric. Tech. Inst.
- St. Joseph's Tech. Inst.
- Abetifi Tech. Inst.
- J.G. Knol Voc. Instititute
- St. Mary's Voc./Tech. Inst.
Greater Accra Region category D schools
Even though the Greater Accra region is small, it has some nice schools. That the schools below fall under category D do not mean you cannot have a good learning experience. As long as you remain dedicated to your studies, you can compete with students from higher categories. Below is a list of category D SHS in Ghana under this region that you might want to consider.
- Accra Academy
- Accra Girls Senior High
- Achimota Senior High
- St. Mary's Senior High, Korle Gonno
- Accra Senior High
- St. Margaret Mary Snr.High/Tech
- Wesley Grammar Senior High
- Ebenezer Senior High
- Accra Wesley Girls High
- Presby Senior High, Osu
- Holy Trinity Senior High
- Kaneshie Senior High/Tech.
- Kinbu Senior High/Tech
- Ada Senior High
- Ada Senior High/Tech.
- Frafraha Comm. Senior High
- Ashiaman Senior High
- Odorgonno Senior High
- Kwabenya Comm. Senior High
- Christian Methodist Senior High
- Ngleshie Amanfro Senior High
- St. John's Grammar Senior High
- Amasaman Senior High/Tech
- Adjen Kotoku Senior High
- Kpone Comm. Senior High
- St. Thomas Aquinas Senior High, Cantoments
- Labone Senior High
- La Presby Senior High
- Forces Senior High/Tech, Burma Camp
- Presby Boys Senior High, Legon
- West Africa Senior High
- Nungua Senior High
- Presby Senior High, Teshie
- O'Reilly Senior High
- Ningo Senior High
- Prampram Senior High
- Ghanata Senior High
- Osudoku Senior High/Tech.
- Tema Senior High
- Chemu Senior High/Tech
- Our Lady of Mercy Senior High
- Tema Meth. Day Senior High
- Presby Senior High, Tema
- Lashibi Comm. Day
- Tema Manhean Senior High/Tech
- Accra Tech. Trg. Centre
- Tema Tech. Inst.
- Ada Tech. Inst.
- Sacred Heart Tech. Inst.
- Teshie Tech. Instittute
- Ashiaman Tech/Voc. Inst.
Northern East Region category D schools
The Northern East region has only 12 category D schools and students who learn there are never taken with levity. With the minimum education level that trainers must attain to teach in Ghana, this should give you an idea of what you are likely to experience if you find yourself studying in any school under this category. Check out the colleges below:
- Nakpanduri Senior High
- Bunkpurugu Senior High/Tech
- Chereponi Senior High/Tech.
- Nalerigu Senior High
- Gambaga Girls Senior High
- Yagaba Senior High School
- Wulugu Senior High
- Walewale Senior High
- Janga Senior High/Tech
- Sakogu Senior High/Tech
- Langbinsi Senior High/Tech
- Walewale Tech/ Vocational Institute
Northern Region
The Northern Region has some stringent rules that govern teachers' execution of their responsibilities, irrespective of the schools they teach. As a student, if you have the privilege of studying at a category D school in the region, you have not fallen out of quality education. Check out the schools below to make a choice.
- Gushegu Senior High
- Karaga Senior High
- Kpandai Senior High
- Kumbungu Senior High
- Sang Comm. Day School
- Bimbilla Senior High
- Wulensi Senior High
- Wapuli Comm. Senior High
- Saboba E.P. Senior High
- Tamale Senior High .
- Islamic Science Senior High, Tamale
- Northern School of Business
- Kalpohin Senior High
- Pong-Tamale Senior High
- Savelugu Senior High
- St. Charles Senior High, Tamale
- Tamale Girls Senior High
- Ghana Senior High, Tamale
- Presby Senior High, Tamale
- Business Senior High, Tamale
- Vitting Senior High/Tech.
- Anbariya Senior High Sch.
- Tatale E. P. Agric Senior High/Tech.
- Tolon Senior High
- Yendi Senior High
- Dagbon State Senior High/Tech
- Zabzugu Senior High
- Kasuliyili Senior High
- Mpaha Comm. Senior High
- Dabokpa Voc/Tech. Inst.
- St. Joseph's Tech. Inst.
- Tamale Technical Institute
Oti Region category D schools
The Oti Region is one of the six regions created in December 2018. Nevertheless, an emphasis is placed on the quality of education there. As much as there are several categories A to C schools there, the region's category D schools are also doing well. Below is a list of the category D schools as separated by the Ghana Education Service.
- Tapaman Senior High/Tech
- Bowiri Comm. Day School
- Nkonya Senior High
- Biakoye Comm. Day School
- Worawora Senior High
- Baglo Ridge Senior High/Tech.
- Okadjakrom Senior High/Tech.
- Bueman Senior High
- Ahamansu Islamic Senior High School
- Kadjebi-Asato Senior High
- Dodi-Papase Senior High/Tech
- Yabram Comm. Day School
- Asukawkaw Senior High
- Oti Senior High/Tech Sch
- Nchumuruman Comm. Day Senior High
- Kete Krachi Senior High/Tech.
- Krachi Senior High
- Kpassa Senior High/Tech
- Nkwanta Comm.Senior High
- Kyabobo Girls Senior High
- Ntruboman Senior High
- Nkwanta Senior High
- Fr. Dogli Memorial Voc/Tech. Inst.
Savannah Region category D schools
The Savannah Region is one of the newest regions of Ghana and yet the country's largest region. Nevertheless, it has some of the lowest category D schools. As a student, if you are considering schooling in any of the schools, you will still enjoy a conducive learning atmosphere and quality teaching. Check out the colleges under this category below:
- Buipe Tech/Voc Inst.
- Bamboi Comm. Senior High
- Bole Senior High
- St. Anthony of Padua Senior High/Tech
- Buipe Senior High
- Salaga Senior High
- Salaga T.I. Ahmad Senior High
- Daboya Comm. Day School
- Sawla Senior High Sch.
- Tuna Senior High/Tech.
- Damongo Senior High
- Ndewura Jakpa Senior High/Tech.
Upper East Region category D schools
Although one of the smallest regions in Ghana, the Upper East Region has a sizable list of category D schools. If you cannot gain admission into any category A to C school, any school below is still worth considering. What you need to do is develop a strong passion for learning and maintain focus.
- Bawku Senior High
- Bawku Senior High/Tech.
- Bawku Tech. Inst.
- Bolga Tech. Inst.
- St. Bernadettes Tech/Voc.
- Zebilla Senior High/Tech
- Kusanaba Senior High
- Binduri Comm. Senior High
- Gambigo Comm. Day Senior High
- Bolga Girls Senior High
- Zuarungu Senior High
- Bolga Sherigu Comm. Senior High
- Zamse Senior High/Tech
- Gowrie Senior High/Tech.
- Bongo Senior High
- Zorkor Senior High
- Sandema Senior High
- Sandema Senior High/Tech.
- Kanjaga Comm. Senior High
- Fumbisi Senior High
- Garu Comm. Day Senior High
- Tempane Senior High
- O.L.L. Girls Senior High
- Navrongo Senior High
- Notre Dame Sem/ Senior High, Navrongo
- Awe Senior High/Tech.
- St. John's Integrated Snr. High/Tech
- Sirigu Senior High
- Chiana Senior High
- Mirigu Community Day Senior High
- Nabango Senior High School
- Paga Senior High
- Kongo Senior High
- Bolgatanga Senior High
- Tongo Senior High/Tech
- Wiaga Comm. Senior High
- Azeem-Namoa Senior High/Tech
Upper West Region category D schools
Learning is fun when you have the right set of teachers. The teachers in the category D schools in this region are dedicated and also stand out among others. The region is very young, yet it has impressive educational infrastructures that make learning more encouraging.
- Daffiamah Senior High
- St. Francis Girls Senior High, Jirapa
- Jirapa Senior High
- Ullo Senior High
- Piina Senior High
- Lambussie Comm. Senior High
- Lawra Senior High
- Eremon Senior High/Tech.
- Birifoh Senior High Sch.
- Queen of Peace Senior High, Nadowli
- Kaleo Senior High/Tech
- St. Augustine Senior High/Tech, Saan Charikpong
- Takpo Senior High Sch.
- Nandom Senior High
- Ko Senior High
- Holy Family Senior High
- Kanton Senior High
- Tumu Senior High/Tech.
- Dr. Hila Liman Senior High School
- Funsi Senior High School
- Loggu Comm. Day School
- T. I. Ahmadiyya Senior High, Wa
- Wa Senior High .
- Islamic Senior High, Wa
- Wa Senior High/Tech.
- Northern Star Senior High
- Jamiat Al-Hidaya Islamic Girls
- Lassie-Tuolu Senior High
- Han Senior High
- Sombo Senior High
- Wa Tech. Inst.
- St. Basilides Voc./Tech. Inst.
- St.John's Voc. Tech. Institute
Volta Region category D schools
Schools in this region, irrespective of the category they fall, ensure that their students stand out wherever they find themselves. Besides a conducive learning environment, the commitment and passion with which the teachers train their students are second to none. So, are you seeking admission into a category D school? Here are colleges you can consider.
- Adaklu Senior High
- Agate Comm. Senior High
- Leklebi Senior High
- Ve Comm. Senior High
- Jim Bourton Mem Agric. Senior High
- Ziope Senior High Sch.
- Agotime Senior High
- Akatsi Senior High/Tech
- Ave Senior High
- Avenor Senior High
- Anlo Senior High
- Atiavi Senior High/Tech
- Volta Senior High School
- Tsiame Senior High
- Zion Senior High
- Abor Senior High
- Keta Business Senior High
- Anlo Awomefia Senior High
- Anlo Afiadenyigba Senior High
- Mafi-Kumasi Senior High/Tech
- Adidome Senior High
- Mawuli School, Ho
- OLA Girls Senior High, Ho
- E.P.C. Mawuko Girls Senior High
- Tanyigbe Senior High
- Awudome Senior High .
- Shia Senior HighTechnical
- Sokode Senior High/Tech
- Taviefe Comm. Senior High
- Abutia Senior High/Tchnical
- Kpedze Senior High
- Avatime Senior High
- Tsito Senior High/Tech
- Akome Senior High/Tech.
- Dzolo Senior High
- St. Mary's Sem.& Senior High, Lolobi
- Akpafu Senior High/Tech.
- E. P. Senior High
- Afadjato Senior High/Tech.
- Alavanyo Senior High/Tech.
- Likpe Senior High
- Keta Senior High/Tech.
- Afife Senior High Tech.
- Dzodze Penyi Senior High
- Wovenu Senior High Technical
- Weta Senior High/Tech.
- St. Paul's Senior High, Denu
- Klikor Senior High/Tech.
- Some Senior High
- Three Town Senior High
- Bishop Herman College
- Kpando Senior High
- Anfoega Senior High
- Vakpo Senior High
- Vakpo Senior High/Tech
- Volo Comm. Senior High
- Battor Senior High
- Dofor Senior High
- Mepe St. Kizito Senior High/Tech.
- Aveyime Battor Senior High/Tech.
- Peki Senior High
- Tongor Senior High Tech.
- Kpeve Senior High
- Peki Senior High/Technical
- Sogakope Senior High
- St. Catherine Girls Senior High
- Dabala Senior High/Tech.
- Abuadi Tsrefe Comm. Senior High
- Anlo Tech. Inst.
- Kpando Tech. Inst.
- Have Tech. Inst.
- Comboni Tech/Voc
- St. Daniel Comboni Tech/Voc Inst.
- C.Y.O. Tech/Voc. Inst.
- E.P. Tech/Voc Inst
- Volta Tech Inst
- Amedzofe Technical Institute
Western Region category D schools
Categories A may be regarded as the best set of schools, but schools from B downward in this region also enjoy quality education. If you consider learning at any of the following category D schools, you still enjoy access to a good education.
- Asankrangwa Senior High/Tech
- St. Mary's Boys' Senior High, Apowa
- Sankor Comm. Day School
- Baidoo Bonso Senior High/Tech
- Esiama Senior High/Tech
- Uthman Bin Afam SHS
- Nkroful Agric. Senior High
- Bonzo-Kaku Senior High
- Half Assini Senior High
- Annor Adjaye Senior High
- Mpohor Senior High
- Daboase Senior High/Tech
- Nsein Senior High
- Gwiraman Comm.Senior High
- Axim Girls Senior High
- St. Augustine's Senior High, Bogoso
- Prestea Senior High/Tech
- Huni Valley Senior High
- Nsawora Edumafa Comm. Senior High School
- Archbishop Porter Girls Snr High
- Ghana Senior High/Tech
- Sekondi College
- St. John's Senior High, Sekondi
- Fijai Senior High
- Bompeh Senior High./Tech
- Adiembra Senior High
- Methodist Senior High, Sekondi
- Takoradi Senior High
- Diabene Senior High/Tech
- Shama Senior High
- Ahantaman Girls' Senior High
- Benso Senior High/Tech
- Tarkwa Senior High
- Fiaseman Senior High
- Manso-Amenfi Comm. Day School
- Amenfiman Senior High
- Asankrangwa Senior High
- Takoradi Tech. Inst.
- Kikam Tech. Inst.
Western North Region category D schools
Education plays a significant role in the development of any society. Because of this, the Western North Region does everything possible to ensure that it does not lag in this aspect. Although it is a new region, category D schools students don't miss quality education. Here is a list of the schools under this category.
- Sefwi-Wiawso Senior High
- Sefwi-Wiawso Senior High/Tech
- Asawinso Senior High
- St. Joseph Senior High, Sefwi Wiawso
- Nana Brentu Senior High/Tech
- Bia Senior High/Tech
- Adjoafua Comm. Senior High
- Sefwi Bekwai Senior High
- Chirano Comm. Day School
- Bibiani Senior High/Tech.
- Queens Girls' Senior High, Sefwi Awhiaso
- Bodi Senior High
- Juaboso Senior High
- Akontombra Senior High
- Dadieso Senior High
This list of category D schools in Ghana by region shows how organized the country's education system is and how well the various schools have developed. At the same time, the schools speak volumes of the value placed on education in Ghana.
Source: YEN.com.gh