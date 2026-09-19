Germany's Working Holiday Programme is open to young citizens from 12 countries across the world

The programme allows participants to live and work in Germany for up to 12 months to support their stay

Application rules differ depending on nationality, with some countries allowed to apply after arriving in Germany

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Germany has published the full list of countries whose young citizens qualify for its Working Holiday Programme, opening doors for participants to immerse themselves in German life for up to a year.

Germany lists 12 countries whose citizens are eligible Working Holiday visa. @germanyjobs

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According to the German Embassy in France, 12 countries are eligible for the programme:

Argentina Australia Brazil Chile Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Israel Japan Canada Republic of Korea New Zealand Taiwan Uruguay

The scheme is designed primarily as a cultural and lifestyle experience. Employment during the stay is meant to help participants cover their costs rather than serve as the main reason for the visit.

Who can apply after arriving in Germany

Not all eligible nationalities follow the same application process. Citizens from Australia, Canada, New Zealand, Japan, and Israel have the option of travelling to Germany first and applying for a residence permit upon arrival through local immigration authorities, known as the Ausländerbehörde.

However, these applicants cannot begin working until their residence permit has been formally issued and specifically authorises working holiday employment.

Where to submit Working Holiday Visa application

All other eligible nationalities must secure a Working Holiday Visa before setting foot in Germany, and the application must be submitted through designated diplomatic channels depending on the applicant's country.

South Korean nationals can only apply at the German Embassy in Seoul, while Taiwanese applicants must go through the German Institute in Taipei.

Those based in Hong Kong are required to apply at the German Consulate General there, and Brazilian nationals must submit their application at a German diplomatic mission within Brazil.

Citizens of Argentina, Chile, and Uruguay enjoy slightly more flexibility, as they may apply at any German mission abroad. The German Embassy in Paris also processes Working Holiday Visa applications, but only for nationals of those three countries.

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Source: YEN.com.gh