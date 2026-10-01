Froster Chisi, Wicknell Chivayo's senior security aide, spoke to ZBC News about conditions he witnessed during the ill-fated flight

Chisi was travelling in a separate helicopter alongside Chivayo's aircraft when he noticed the weather deteriorating significantly

Investigators have not yet named bad weather as the official cause of the crash, with the examination of wreckage ongoing

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Wicknell Chivayo's senior security aide, Froster Chisi, has spoken publicly for the first time about what he observed during the flight that preceded the fatal helicopter crash in Zimbabwe's Marondera Rural area.

Chisi gave his account to ZBC News online, describing deteriorating weather conditions he noticed while airborne.

Wicknell Chivayo's Security Aide Describes Weather Before Fatal Helicopter Crash

Source: UGC

Crucially, he was travelling in a separate helicopter that was flying alongside the one carrying Chivayo, which meant he was not on board when the tragedy occurred.

His testimony places him among the last people to have seen the prominent businessman alive.

According to Chisi, the weather worsened considerably during the course of the flight.

He indicated that this deterioration was noticeable from an early stage of the journey and cast a shadow over the trip.

His recollection is now being examined closely as investigators work to reconstruct a detailed timeline of events leading up to the crash.

The two aircraft were not flying in formation as a single unit, a fact that explains why Chisi survived while those aboard Chivayo's helicopter did not.

Investigation Still Ongoing

Zimbabwean authorities have not formally attributed the crash to adverse weather conditions.

Officials have stated that several factors are being assessed before any conclusions are drawn, and the inspection of the wreckage alongside an analysis of the flight conditions remains active.

Chisi's eyewitness account is expected to contribute to that process, given that he was airborne at the same time and in close proximity to the aircraft that went down.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has since mourned Chivayo's death and revealed that he had met with the businessman the day before the crash occurred.

Wicknell Chivayo's family speaks on helicopter crash

YEN.com.gh also reported that Wicknell Chivayo's family, through Herbert Chivayo, has reacted to the sad news.

According to the family spokesperson, relatives were struggling to process the loss, as police began addressing what is known about the crash.

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Source: YEN.com.gh