Germany Lists 3 Requirements for Foreign Spouses To Join Partners in the Country
- Germany published the specific conditions non-EU spouses must meet before they can join their skilled worker partners in the country
- The requirements cover the resident partner's permit status, financial and health insurance provisions, and the minimum age of the applicant
- Germany noted that incoming spouses are not required to prove German language proficiency before arrival, though it encourages them to develop communication skills
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Germany has published the conditions that non-EU spouses must satisfy before they can legally relocate to join their skilled worker partners living in the country.
The requirements were outlined on the Make it in Germany platform, an official government resource, and apply specifically to spouses who are not citizens of an EU member state or a country within the European Free Trade Association (EFTA).
3 requirements for spousal reunion in Germany
The first condition relates to the immigration status of the skilled worker already residing in Germany. The resident partner must hold either a residence permit, a settlement permit, or an EU Blue Card before a spousal reunion application can proceed.
The second condition concerns financial standing and healthcare coverage. The skilled worker must demonstrate that they hold adequate health insurance and have sufficient funds to support both themselves and their incoming family member.
A variation applies to EU Blue Card holders who intend to settle in Germany permanently: they are only required to show proof of health insurance for themselves and their dependants, without being subject to the broader financial means requirement in the same way.
The third requirement is the most straightforward: the spouse applying to join their partner must be at least 18 years old at the time of application.
No German language test required
One notable feature of the policy is that spouses joining a skilled worker with a valid residence title are not required to demonstrate proficiency in German before entering the country.
This represents a more accessible pathway compared to certain other immigration routes into Germany.
Despite the absence of a formal language requirement, Germany's guidelines encourage incoming spouses to work towards independent communication in German, noting that language ability is a practical factor in helping new arrivals manage daily life with confidence.
The policy carries particular relevance for Nigerians and other Africans who have obtained skilled worker status in Germany and are considering bringing their partners to join them in the country.
Germany names foreigners eligible to bring parents
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Germany has announced a family reunification pathway allowing certain foreign nationals to bring their parents or parents-in-law into the country.
The government confirmed that the provision applies to foreigners whose visa or residence permit for gainful purposes was first issued after 1 March 2024.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Philip Boateng Kessie (Head of Human Interest Desk) Philip Boateng Kessie is the Head of the Diaspora Affairs Desk at YEN.com.gh, where he has worked since 2022. He has over eight years of journalism experience and holds a bachelor's degree in Communication Studies from the University of Cape Coast. Philip previously served as Head of the Human Interest Desk at YEN.com.gh and has also worked as a reporter for Graphic Communications Group Limited (GCGL) and a content writer for Scooper News. He also holds certificates in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. Email: philip.kessie@yen.com.gh