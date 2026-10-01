Germany published official guidance outlining which family members non-EU residents are permitted to bring into the country in 2026

The EU's immigration portal listed four distinct categories of qualifying relatives, drawing a clear line between younger and older children

Family members who receive approval must still complete a two-step legal process before they can settle in Germany

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Germany has officially outlined the categories of family members that non-EU nationals living legally in the country may sponsor for reunification, with the guidelines made available through the European Union's immigration portal and applicable in 2026.

Germany has listed four categories of family members who may be able to join foreigners living in the country. Photo credit: Omer Messinger, Caspar Benson

Source: Getty Images

The guidance covers eligibility conditions, application procedures, and the rights that family members are entitled to upon arrival in Germany.

Who qualifies under Germany's family reunification rules

According to the EU's official immigration guidance, four categories of relatives may be eligible to join a non-EU resident in Germany.

The first is a spouse who is at least 18 years old, or a same-gender partner in a registered partnership.

The second covers children under 16 years of age, who qualify on more straightforward grounds.

The third includes children up to 18 years of age, though subject to specific conditions that must be satisfied.

The fourth and final category extends to children over 18 and other relatives, but only in cases involving extraordinary hardship, which represents the highest eligibility threshold of the four.

The distinction between younger and older children reflects Germany's broader approach: the younger the child, the more direct the path to reunification, while older relatives face stricter scrutiny before being included in any application.

Germany: Two documents family members can use

Approval of a reunification application does not automatically grant a family member the right to relocate. The EU guidance makes clear that each qualifying relative must secure both a visa and a residence permit before they can lawfully settle in Germany.

This two-step process means that family members must first obtain a visa prior to entering Germany and then apply separately for a residence permit to formalise their right to remain in the country.

The requirement for two distinct documents adds a layer of procedural responsibility for both sponsors and incoming family members.

Germany, as a founding member of the European Union, operates within the bloc's broader framework for managing family reunification among non-EU nationals.

However, individual member states retain authority over specific procedural requirements and eligibility conditions, meaning Germany's rules may differ from those of other EU countries.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh