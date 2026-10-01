Ghana winger Abdul Fatawu Issahaku claimed the Premier League's Adobe Express Creative Moment of the Month award for September

Fatawu's recognition came after he produced back-to-back nutmegs on two Everton defenders before attempting a shot from inside his own half

The Ipswich Town winger beat out four shortlisted players from Arsenal, Aston Villa, Chelsea and Nottingham Forest to win the prize

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Abdul Fatawu Issahaku has been named the Premier League's Adobe Express Creative Moment of the Month for September, with the Ghana winger recognised for an impressive sequence of skill during Ipswich Town's 1-0 defeat to Everton on September 19.

The moment that earned Fatawu the award featured consecutive nutmegs on Everton defenders Vitalii Mykolenko and James Garner, before the winger followed up with a long-range attempt from inside his own half that forced goalkeeper Jordan Pickford into a save.

Abdul Fatawu Issahaku wins the Premier League September Creative Award. Photo credit: Molly Darlington/Getty and @premierleague/X.

Source: Getty Images

Fatawu wins Premier League September Creative Award

The Ipswich Town forward was selected from a five-man shortlist through a process combining fan votes and an expert panel assessment.

He edged out Arsenal midfielder Martin Zubimendi, Aston Villa's Emiliano Buendia, Chelsea forward Joao Pedro and Nottingham Forest striker Liam Delap to claim the September honour, as cited by Ghanasoccernet.

The award marks a notable addition to Fatawu's record in English football and underlines the creative quality he contributes to Ipswich's attack.

Watch Fatawu's skill that won him the award, as shared on X:

Fatawu's contrasting fortunes for club and country

The September prize arrives against a backdrop of mixed form for Fatawu at international level.

During the same period, the winger endured a difficult showing with the Black Stars in the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

He was held responsible for conceding the penalty that contributed to Ghana's 2-0 defeat to Côte d'Ivoire and was below his best in the shock loss to Gambia.

Despite those setbacks on the continental stage, his club performances continued to capture attention, with his moment against Everton standing out as one of the most technically impressive individual contributions of the month across the entire Premier League.

Ghanaian supporters will hope Fatawu can channel the confidence and creativity that earned him this recognition into his upcoming appearances for both Ipswich and the national team.

Issahaku 'cooks' Shaw before assist vs Man United

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Abdul Fatawu Issahaku recorded his first assist of the season for Ipswich against Manchester United.

The Black Stars winger used his blistering pace to get past Luke Shaw before setting up Leif Davis for the opening goal.

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Source: YEN.com.gh