Visa-exempt travellers heading to the US will face a higher ESTA charge from mid-October 2026

The upcoming adjustment is the fourth time the travel authorisation fee has changed in just over a year

Several other US border crossing programmes are also seeing revised costs on the same date

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Visa-exempt travellers planning a trip to the United States should take note of an upcoming change to the cost of their electronic travel authorisation, with a new rate set to take effect in just weeks.

The US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and Customs and Border Protection (CBP) confirmed in an official Federal Register notice, published on October 1, 2026, that the Electronic System for Travel Authorization (ESTA) fee will increase on October 16, 2026. The total cost of an approved application will move from $40.27 to $40.62.

US government announces new ESTA fees for foreign nationals from visa-exempt countries. Photo credit: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The 35-cent rise is modest but follows a turbulent period for the fee. The jump is tied to an annual inflation adjustment mechanism introduced under American HR-1 legislation, calculated using the US Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U), which grew by 3.36% between July 2025 and July 2026.

Breakdown of new US ESTA fees

An ESTA charge is made up of three components: a fixed $17 fee, a $13 charge, and an administrative fee to run the digital system.

Only that last portion is being revised, climbing from $10.27 to $10.62. For applicants whose requests are declined, the cost will also be $10.62, since only the system administration component applies in those cases.

A family of four submitting separate applications will pay a combined $1.40 more than before.

The October adjustment is the fourth change to the fee in a relatively short span. Before September 2025, an ESTA cost $21.

HR-1 provisions nearly doubled that figure to $40 on 30 September 2025, before a January 2026 inflation update pushed it to $40.27. The latest revision carries it to $40.62.

Existing US ESTA holders not affected

Travellers who already hold a valid ESTA are unaffected and will not need to reapply or make any additional payment.

Authorisations are generally valid for two years from the date of issue, or until the holder's passport expires.

Those wishing to apply at the current rate of $40.27 have until 15 October 2026 to do so.

The same Federal Register notice outlines changes across other US border programmes.

The Electronic Visa Update System (EVUS), used by Chinese nationals holding 10-year B-1 or B-2 visas, will see its fee rise by $1 to $31.75.

The temporary immigration parole application fee will increase from $1,020 to $1,050. The Form I-94 charge at land border crossings, however, remains at $30, as statutory rounding rules prevented an inflationary addition from being applied.

The ESTA remains a compulsory requirement for citizens of 42 Visa Waiver Programme countries, including the United Kingdom, Australia, Japan, and most of Europe, for tourism or business visits of up to 90 days.

Authorisation must be secured before travel, though final entry is ultimately decided by border officials upon arrival.

US lists five EB-1A Green Card fields

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services had named five disciplines under which foreign nationals could pursue an extraordinary ability Green Card.

Unlike most immigration routes, the EB-1A pathway allowed qualified individuals to self-petition without securing a US job offer first.

Approved applicants were also able to extend legal status to their spouse and unmarried children under 21 years of age.

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Source: YEN.com.gh