The UK Home Office confirmed new enforcement rules targeting businesses that hire illegal delivery riders and zero-hours workers

Employers found in breach of the rules could face one of three escalating penalties under the updated framework

The crackdown places legal responsibility for work eligibility checks squarely on employers, not staffing agencies or platforms

The UK Home Office has announced significantly tougher penalties for businesses that employ illegal delivery riders or zero-hours workers, with the new rules taking effect from 1 October 2026.

The announcement, made through the Home Office's official X account, confirmed that all employers are legally obligated to verify the work eligibility of every individual operating under their name before hiring them.

The UK Home Office sets penalties for employers hiring illegal delivery riders and zero-hours workers, with fines. Photo credit: Ian Forsyth, Alexander W Helin4/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The obligation falls on the employer directly, not on staffing agencies or gig economy platforms acting as intermediaries.

Three penalties employers could face

Under the updated enforcement framework, any business found to have hired an illegal worker faces one of three consequences. The first is a fine of up to £60,000 per illegal worker. The second is director disqualification. The third is a custodial sentence of up to five years.

The structure of the penalties is designed to create personal liability at the highest levels of offending organisations. Director disqualification and potential imprisonment mean that business owners and senior executives can no longer treat compliance failures as a corporate matter alone.

Gig economy under pressure

The new rules are particularly aimed at sectors that rely heavily on informal or flexible working arrangements. Delivery companies and other gig economy operators that use zero-hours contracts have long faced scrutiny over their labour practices, with critics arguing that the loosely structured nature of such arrangements can create gaps in compliance.

By holding employers directly accountable, the Home Office is shifting responsibility up the chain of command. The financial stakes alone are considerable: a business found to have employed even a small number of undocumented workers could face fines large enough to threaten its continued operation.

The Home Office has made clear that ignorance of a worker's eligibility status will not be accepted as a defence. Employers are expected to carry out thorough right-to-work checks before anyone begins working under their business name, regardless of the employment structure in place.

UK lists people exempt from deportation rules

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Home Office has shared revised guidelines stating three categories of people who cannot be routinely deported from the United Kingdom.

This was made public by UK Visas and Immigration and sets out the legal basis for removals under the Immigration Act 1971 and the UK Borders Act 2007.

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Source: YEN.com.gh