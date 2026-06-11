The estranged wife of the late Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo surfaced online in a trending video

The footage gained traction following her public appearance at her husband's all-white memorial

Many social media users expressed surprise after discovering that the late movie star was married

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An old video of Anwuli Amakom, the estranged wife of late Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo, has surfaced and started trending online.

An old footage of Anwuli Amakom, the wife of Alexx Ekubo, re-emerges online. Image credit: Alexx Ekubo/Facebook, kennybloger/Instagram

Source: UGC

The clip began circulating following her first public appearance at her husband's all-white memorial service held on June 10, 2026. The emergence of the footage has caught many fans by surprise.

Before the memorial, the 40-year-old actor’s marriage had been kept completely away from the public eye.

A large section of the public and movie fans were entirely unaware that the movie star was married, making her sudden appearance a major talking point.

The secret marriage of Alexx Ekubo

The private life of the late actor became a subject of intense discussion as the throwback video spread across social media. Many commentators noted that Anwuli Amakom had successfully stayed out of the media spotlight during their time together.

The trending footage has given fans a closer look at the woman who was legally wedded to the late Nollywood star.

As the video continues to gather views, internet users have been sharing their thoughts on her appearance and her hard work.

Video of Alexx Ekubo's wife stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions to the woman's post below:

thisismoviemania said:

"Oh, such a beautiful soul."

hundred5307 said:

"Too pretty❤️."

hasna4ever said:

"U work very hard."

isholaronkemopheth said:

"Very, very beautiful."

uwa4j said:

"😍😍😍😍😍😍."

Alexx Ekubo's father breaks silence

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Mazi Alex Ekubo, the father of the late Nollywood actor, Alexx Ekubo, broke his silence after his passing.

On Wednesday, June 10, a service of song was organised in honour of the Nigerian actor. Many industry players were present at the event to bid farewell to Alexx Ekubo.

Source: YEN.com.gh