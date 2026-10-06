Australia's Department of Home Affairs published the eligibility conditions for the Subclass 866 permanent Protection visa in 2026

The visa targets asylum seekers who arrived in Australia on a valid visa and were cleared by immigration authorities on entry

Applicants must meet identity, health, character, and security requirements, among other conditions, to qualify for the visa

Australia's Department of Home Affairs has published the full eligibility conditions that asylum seekers must satisfy to apply for the Subclass 866 permanent Protection visa, a visa that permits successful applicants to remain in Australia indefinitely.

The visa is specifically designed for individuals who entered Australia on a valid visa and are seeking asylum through official channels.

Australia sets out Subclass 866 permanent Protection visa eligibility for asylum seekers. Image credit: Moussa81, Matt Jelonek/Getty Images

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Who can apply for the Subclass 866 visa

To lodge a valid application, an individual must have arrived in Australia while holding an active visa and been immigration cleared upon entry. Immigration clearance means the applicant entered through a recognised airport or seaport, presented a valid passport and visa, and departed the entry point with the authorisation of an Australian Border Force officer.

Applicants must qualify as refugees or satisfy Australia's complementary protection criteria under the Migration Act 1958. The country is legally obligated not to return individuals to places where they face a genuine risk of serious harm.

Identity verification is also mandatory. Applicants must supply documentation confirming their identity, nationality, or citizenship, and may be required to submit biometric data, including fingerprint scans and facial photographs.

Applicants must not be barred from lodging a protection visa application. A bar is triggered when a person has had a protection visa refused or cancelled since their most recent arrival in Australia, though the Minister holds the power to lift such a bar in the public interest.

Previous holders of certain temporary visas are ineligible. This covers anyone who has held a Temporary Protection visa (subclass 785), a Temporary Safe Haven visa (subclass 449), a Temporary (Humanitarian Concern) visa (subclass 786), or a Safe Haven Enterprise visa (subclass 790).

Health examinations conducted by Bupa Medical Visa Services form part of the process. After lodging an application, each applicant receives a health identifier known as a HAP ID to schedule those checks. Applicants must also satisfy Australia's security and character requirements as defined under immigration law.

Adults aged 18 and above are additionally required to sign the Australian Values Statement. By signing, applicants confirm they have read or been walked through the Life in Australia booklet and that they commit to respecting Australian laws and way of life.

Who is excluded from applying

The Department of Home Affairs was explicit about who cannot submit a valid application. Unauthorised maritime arrivals are not eligible, nor is anyone who was not immigration cleared when they last entered Australia. These exclusions effectively limit the visa to asylum seekers who came through authorised entry points and followed formal immigration procedures on arrival.

Australia announces 4 parent types eligible for sponsorship

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Australia has clarified which parents can apply for its Subclass 870 Sponsored Parent (Temporary) visa, naming four qualifying categories.

The Australian Department of Home Affairs says the visa is open to biological parents, legal parents (including adoptive parents), step-parents, and parents-in-law of the sponsoring individual, referred to as the Parent Sponsor.

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Source: YEN.com.gh