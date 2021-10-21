The video of an okada rider pulling a stunt amid vehicles has got Nigerians talking about the safety of it all

In a viral video, the young man got really excited as he rode on a tyre, a move that many think he was going to fall off

Many Nigerians said he must really be a pro to do such on a commercial bike without any special riding feature

A young man has used an everyday motorcycle to perform stunts without any safety measure and many people are amazed.

In a short video shared by @krakstv on Instagram, the man rode amid vehicles in traffic as he showed off his skill.

People thought the bike man would crash. Photo source: @krakstv

He is brave

The rider tilted the bike and rode only on the rear tyre. Just when you think he has done the most, he leans more backwards in a daredevil manner before balancing on both wheels.

Nigerians who reacted to the video said the man is really brave to pull off such on a commercial bike.

At the time of writing this report, the video has over 400 comments and more than 21,000 likes. Below are some of the reactions:

davidlagos__ said:

"I am not a preacher of doom but I was really scared something bad was going to happen at the end of it."

psiykehimself_ said:

"They ride like they have extra life at home."

alphanuelstitches said:

"Omo he did this with an ordinary bike..wow."

justt_snap said:

"Definition of ride or die."

oluwanifela said:

"Those people are cats with 9 lives."

alphawoman__8 said:

"I don talk am say na wetin pass my power I want dey do now."

