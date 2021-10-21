A video of a Nigerian man bathing his local dog in a basin has stirred mixed reactions on social media

The man meant real business as he scrubbed hard the body of the domestic animal with sponge

For some people, it was the dog's unusual calmness that caught their attention, they slammed the animal's owner for the manner in which he bathed it

A man's style of bathing his dog has got many talking on social media.

A video capturing the process was shared on Instagram by Krakstv.

The dog maintained a surprise calm all through Photo Credit: Screengrabs from video shared by @krakstv

The man is seen scrubbing the dog which he put in a basin with sponge and detergent.

He seemed to be trying to get the dog look squeaky clean by reason of the force he applied in washing the dog.

The domestic animal on one hand maintained an unusual calm not common among local dogs while the bathing lasted.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians express surprise at the dog's calmness

@said:tiana_kris reacted:

"This is my dog Zara. She goes into the bathroom to open the tap on herself and plays with the water. Never seen a dog that likes water so much."

@charmzy58 wrote:

"My dog will never there must a Cain around somewhere cos they’re all stubborn."

@clear_stretch_marks remarked:

"The dog go don collect better slap way make am balance like that."

@official_bigthingsz thought:

"Who will take care of me like this .. I have sponge, i have soap, I have Basin But I can’t fit inside .. wahala no Dey finish."

@dark_softgirl stated:

"See Malone and joanna mate, see as it relaxed , those ones you will slap them tire before they stay one place."

Nigerian man interacts with his dog in Yoruba

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported about a man who spoke to his dog in Yoruba.

In a video shared on Twitter by @KingMujiib, the unidentified man communicated a series of directives to the dog which it responded to without erring.

He first commanded the rottweiler to sit, and it did sit. He followed it up with a directive for the dog to be upstanding, to which it obliged.

Other commands he barked included to speak up and step back were heeded to by the domestic animal. Nigerians found the display amazing with some wondering if it had been a human in its past life.

