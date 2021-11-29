A short video showing a young Nigerian man meeting his mother again after 13 years has stirred many emotional comments

The son revealed that now that he has joined his mother in the UK, it is a final farewell to Nigeria as he will not miss the country

Many people who commented on his video wished him well as some said that he will miss the memories he made back home

A Nigerian man has shared an emotional video where he reunited with his UK-based mother after they have been apart for 13 years.

In a social media post reshared by @instablog9ja, the son said that the meeting was really an emotional one for him.

The young man reunited with his mum and said he will not be missing Nigeria. Photo source: @instablog9ja

Goodbye Nigeria

As a way to say that he has finally succeeded at relocating to a better country, the young man added to the video description:

"Goodbye Nigeria. I'll not miss you."

In the short clip, the mother lay on the floor before running towards her son at the airport as he arrived in the UK.

As at the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 149,000 likes and more than 5,000 comments.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

kingchampionn said:

"May God help every youth who wants to leave Nigeria get VISA IJN. Amen!"

olas_unique_wears said:

"Na lie, you go miss Nigeria! Naso i talk too but i do really miss Nigeria even though that country is finished."

vibewithdab said:

"Please don’t miss us , we’re coming to uk soon too."

bugzydvinci said:

"You'll miss Nigeria, I dey miss Nigeria forget....na why we de hustle de enter every once in a while come flenjo and japa."

_beeutee said:

"Lord I see what you're doing for others."

nurse_deo said:

"Airport hugs are the most emotional."

jugoemerica said:

"Who will miss Nigeria before???"

Another Nigerian who relocated abroad

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a young Nigerian nurse with the social media handle, @intrepid_RN, stirred massive reactions with his 'arrival' photo that shows he is now in the UK.

In a post he made on Friday, May 28, the man captioned it with:

"Bye bye Nigeria."

Within hours, his tweet went viral as Nigerians thronged his comment section with all manners of opinions.

