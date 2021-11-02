Nigerian actress, Regina Daniels, appears to have fallen out with her co-wife, Laila Charani, going by a new development

It was noticed that Laila had unfollowed Regina Daniels on her Instagram page while the actress still follows her

This was discovered as Regina Daniels continues to enjoy her birthday vacation with their billionaire husband in Israel

Popular Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels and her co-wife, Ms Laila Charani, appear to no longer be good friends going by a recent happening between them.

The duo who always gave fans the impression that they were fine with being each other’s co-wives have now given them a reason to think otherwise.

In a new development, it was noticed that Regina’s senior wife to their billionaire husband, Ned Nwoko, had unfollowed the actress on social media.

A look through Laila Charani’s list of Instagram following showed that Regina Daniels was no longer one of them.

See a screenshot below:

However, Regina appears not to have caught on with the new development and is still following her co-wife on the photo sharing application.

See a screenshot below:

Social media users react

This development had numerous fans on social media buzzing especially seeing as Regina is still on vacation with their billionaire husband abroad.

We gathered some of the comments from fans below:

Blackgirlayo:

“Regina don dey enjoy pass her.”

Goal_getteriv:

“Na happy family dem go settle ,,,with money for middle .”

Brownie_vii:

“Shey bestie Dey work for polygamy ni.”

Doris_nino:

“Cos the co wife knows it’s Ragina Daniels that uses Neds Instagram account to Reply people.”

Mer_see_:

“E don dey pain am .”

Tessyaghogho:

“Na turn by turn ooo.”

Hmm.

Laila divorces Ned Nwoko

Meanwhile, Ned Nwoko's Moroccan wife with whom he has 3 kids, Laila Charani, has announced that she divorced him and there is nothing between them any longer.

She made the shocking revelation that finally confirms speculations that Nwoko's household was on fire.

Taking to her Instagram story channel, Laila noted that no one has a right to talk about her marriage or her life.

