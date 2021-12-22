A Nigerian man in Delta state has said that he is commissioning the Christmas house his children built

The father stated that he is happy to 'open' a project despite how his local and state governments have neglected his community

The man added that if the government is not happy that he called them out, they should improve his community before the 2023 elections

A Nigerian man has in a video shared by Linda Ikeji commissioned the house his children built a few days to Christmas.

In the clip that has gone viral and drawn thousands of reactions, the man said that he is happy to open the house his children erected, saying his local government has not done any project in his community.

The man said that he is happy his children did what government could not do. Photo source: @lindaikejiblogofficial

A new project in my community

He stated that the government has failed his community. In the light of that, he added that he is happy to at least be commissioning a new project.

Holding scissors, the man cut a ribbon line in front of him in the presence of his family members. As the man was making his criticism, people around him laughed.

A strong message

Speaking about what the man did, Arise TV described the video as a very strong one calling on the government.

Watch the video below:

At the time of writing this report, the video has generated over 600 comments with thousands of reactions from Nigerians.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

alvinobruche said:

"This Is my village ooo orhokpokpor agbarho delta state."

udoonyii said:

"Congrats to ur children."

armst_rongconnor123 said:

"Daddy commission jare no mind those useless Nigerian government both up and down sector all of them na scam, zazoo!!"

kestondprofitableinvestor said:

"Delta state.....We nor dey carry last. Big Heart naim we get."

sofineflo said:

"Your children try ooo Even if u no show us the project you dey commission."

iambako44 said:

"U go provide house, provide electricity, provide water and also employ urself at ur own small business, then state and local government go wan tax u."

Son builds a house for his mother

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a young man, Maazi Ogbonnaya Okoro, put smiles on his mother’s face and built her a four-bedroom house.

The man relived how the wind blew off the roof of their old house after he returned home from his National Youths Service Corps programme years ago.

Ogbonnaya who is a graduate of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, said he vowed to make his mother proud now that she is alive, so she can enjoy the comfort of life.

Source: Yen