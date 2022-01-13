“Please Help a Brother”: Qualified Man Takes to Social Media in Search of a Job

A young engineer is looking for employment, and he has resulted to begging at a robot out of desperation

He goes by the social media handle @mcimbi_sz and took to his feed to share pictures in desperation of finding a job

People took to the comment section to express their sadness and to wish this young man luck in finding employment

Jobs are scares in Mzansi, even for the qualified. A young engineer has resulted to standing at traffic lights in hopes of finding a job.

Young man @mcimbi_sz has humbled himself by sharing how he’s been standing at traffic lights, begging for a job. Image: Twitter / @mcimbi_sz

Source: Twitter

Unemployment rates are through the roof and the current global pandemic has only made things harder for people in South Africa.

A young man who goes by the social media handle @mcimbi_sz has humbled himself by sharing how he’s been standing at traffic lights, begging for a job.

He has six months’ work experience and a National Diploma in Civil Engineering and is desperate for employment of any sort.

“Please help a brother get a job Retweet until it reaches the right people Thank you!”

People’s hearts break for this young man

While man people are in desperate need of jobs, it does not make it easier to see another suffering like this.

Many took to the comment section of the young man’s post to express their sadness and to wish him luck in finding employment. Times are truly though.

Take a look at some of the comments

@MathebulaTsoro said:

“What really went wrong in this beautiful country???”

@siyethemba94 said:

“Volunteering in the nearest construction site will actually increase his experience as well getting contacts within the game, the only downfall is that he may or may not get the stipend.”

@mrmpofuzw said:

“Seeing this makes me wonder where the world is going. People continue to graduate but after that there's no more #GodSpeed #God.”

@MargaretLedwab1 said:

@dinisaelihle said:

Source: YEN.com.gh