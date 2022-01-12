A physically challenged man has a reason to be joyous again after being blessed with cash by kindhearted individuals

The 36-year-old was abandoned by his parents owing to his condition, forcing his younger brother to take on parenting responsibility

It is reported that his younger brother who quit school to cater for him has been taking care of the man for years

Help has come the way of a physically challenged man who had before now been wallowing in sorrow and had lost hope at a better life.

The kind-hearted strangers gifted the man huge wads of cash after his story went viral on social media.

He has been looked after by his younger brother Photo Credit: Screengrabs from video shared by @afrimax

Source: Instagram

He was abandoned by his parents years ago

@afrimax who shared the sad story of the 36-year-old man reported that his parents had abandoned him years ago due to his condition.

With his parents' action, the responsibility of catering for him fell on the shoulders of his younger brother.

And for the past 10 years, his younger brother played the role of his parents by providing food as well as helping him move about.

Legit.ng gathered that his younger brother had to drop out of school to fend for himself and his elder brother properly, but all that has changed now thanks to the kind gesture of the good-spirited persons who made cash donations.

Social media reacts

@bizimusic remarked:

"My God bless you afrimax for you good work of love."

@ruyisnation stated:

"How much is wheelchair? How can they be supported ??"

@prettiwraps wrote:

"Instead of the money why nor provide him with a wheelchair first so that the younger brother can be free."

@tukayjordan666 opined:

"Thanks to everyone that helped."

@inga_kai38 thought:

"Oh noo this is heartbreaking."

