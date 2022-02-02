A video showing Mummy G.O working on her phone in an eatery has generated reactions among Nigerians

Many online believed she was trying to order pizza as people 'wondered' if she is not committing a sin

Before now, the Mummy G.O has been reported to have made many controversial submissions that got people talking

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

A very short video has shown the moment a controversial Nigerian pastor popularly known as Mummy G.O was captured on camera.

In the short clip, the woman pressed her phone with an earpiece in use. A caption layered on the video said:

"Na wa o. Mummy G O con chop pizza."

Many people found the video very funny. Photo source: @official_mummy_go, @wazup

Source: Instagram

Using a phone

Many people who reacted to the video jokingly asked if she does not know she could go to hell for using such a modern device.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

There were those who said that the woman can never have her privacy since her videos became viral content online.

Watch the video below:

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

njowebisebi said:

"So mummy GO no go chop again abi."

owamberockers said:

"Mummy G.O wan buy coldstone."

brownies_cakes_backup said:

"And she even using a phone and earpiece...is it not a sin.

jade.tinu said:

"God !!! I don’t think she can ever get her privacy back."

__therealomotayo said:

"This woman has deceived a lot of her church members, maybe she even stoped them from using phone."

She is not our Mummy G.O

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that following the popularity of Mummy G.O, a Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) pastor, Oreoluwa, spoke his mind.

In a series of posts, the pastor stated that the only recognised Mummy G.O he knows is Pastor Foluke Adeboye, the wife of the RCCG general overseer, Enoch Adeboye.

Quoting his earlier post, Pastor Oreoluwa revealed that the reason why Foluke was first called Mummy G.O was that she entirely stands for holiness, compassion, care, among others.

He said:

“There's a reason why she was first called Mummy G.O, we won't allow jokers to tarnish it. She stands for holiness, sound doctrine, compassion, care, forbearance, foresight, the anointing and stature in Christ and God.”

Source: YEN.com.gh