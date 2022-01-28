A movie featuring Instagram model and socialite, Moesha Bodoung, has surfaced online ahead of Valentine's Day

A video containing a movie starred in by popular actress and socialite, Moesha Boduong, has surfaced online.

The movie title is Amakye and Dede and has other stars, including Kalybos, Salma Mumin, the legendary Majid Michel, and others.

The video was shot about three years ago and aired on Valentine’s Day.

A collage of Moesha Boduong. Photo credit: @moeshaboduong/Instagram

Ahead of February 14, 2022, when the world is waiting to commemorate the special lovers’ day again, Kalybos shared the video to reminisce the past.

In the video, he is seen eating with Majid in a local food joint, with Moesha and Salma sitting by each one of them on the opposite side.

The way they ate seems not to go down well with the two women and so they frowned.

When asked if they wanted something, Moesha and Salma responded in the negative and said they were fine.

Many react to the movie video

The funny video has triggered reactions from fans. Some of them appear to have watched the movie before and so they shared their own experiences.

See some of the comments sampled by YEN.com.gh:

vacationcall: "Chaley this movie errrrh the way we suffer be4 we get some watch for westhills eerrrrh."

solomon62020: "Eii chop tym no friend ooh."

melgi_fashions: "I remember this."

dodobajewellery: "Crazy Kalybos."

mooibooi1: "Nice keep it up guys."

ghdopenation: "Herh oh no no no the way you do the worms tin."

Moesha bounces back

Meanwhile, Moesha Bodoung has made a comeback on social media after she went off following some issues she had in mid-2021.

In the report published earlier by YEN.com.gh, Moesha was captured shaking her body and saying that her shape is still intact.

In the video that gained massive views and reactions on Instagram, Moesha was in the company of a woman she described as her spiritual mother.

The spiritual mother is heard giving thanks to God for saving Moesha’s life.

