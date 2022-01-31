A young lady, Fehintoluwa Okegbenle, has taken adventure-seeking to another level as she traveled to 22 states using a bike

The lady revealed that she never had any insecurity encounters on the way while traveling through northern states

Many took to her comment section to applaud her as they said she is really bold to have undertaken such a journey

A young lady, Fehintoluwa Okegbenle, has gone on a bike adventure as she rode her power bike across 22 states of the federation.

Sharing her story on Twitter, the lady said she completed the journey in a week. In seven days, she traveled to states like Ogun, Edo, Enugu, Kaduna, Kano, Bauchi, and many more.

The lady said she did not experience insecurity on the road. Photo source: @FehinLean

Source: Twitter

How I traveled without security challenges

Fehintoluwa shared photos on the social media platform and said that the journey was really a great one.

Answering questions on how she was able to travel through security porous northern states successfully, the biker said that she was lucky there was no issue.

She added that she was always on the lookout for any strange thing on the road. Before traveling a route, Fehintoluwa gathered information a day before.

See her post below:

At the time of writing this report, her post has generated hundreds of comments. Below are some of the reactions:

@imitoriyin said:

"Na woman you be. You mean no "Herdsmen" / kidnapper attacked you on the road?"

@iamgswag1 said:

"Congrats! This is major! So where's the clips & how long did you stay in each state? Got culture shock & experiences you mind sharing with us?.. I envy this journey. Wanna do same some time in the future by train & cab then flight."

@veebusayojay said:

"Real liver! Omo! Do you lodge? What happens if there is a breakdown? Attagirl!"

@blessmich85 said:

"Omo! I can boldly say you are abnormal and fearless respectfully ma."

Same lady rode bike to Onitsha

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Fehintoluwa rode her bike from Lagos state to Asaba then Onitsha, and back within a day.

Posting about the journey on her Twitter page, she shared photos that documented each significant stop that showed she was really at those places.

According to her, the trip was one she never really planned for, adding that the record beat the one she did to Abuja.

