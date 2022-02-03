An emerging video of guests being given food from a hot stove and calabash directly has stirred mixed reactions on social media

In the short clip making the rounds, guests sat comfortably as an usher went about his business of serving food while carrying the hot stove

Some people who saw the video knocked the event organisers for endangering the lives of guests which is such a needless innovation

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

If necessity is the mother of innovation, then one can not help but wonder the kind of need that inspired a food service style at an event.

A video shared on social media showed guests at an event being served food from a hot stove and calabash.

An usher was spotted carrying the stove Photo Credit: Screengrabs from video shared by @instablog9ja

Source: Instagram

As if it wasn't a new occurrence, guests in the video appeared unfazed with a male usher moving about and serving people meals from the calabash on a stove that hadn't been put off.

The portable stove had room for the placement of plates and cutleries any guest would need to do justice to a good meal.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

This unusual event innovation however received massive condemnation from netizens who argued that the organizers of the event were putting guests in harm's way.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react

@itzoluwabukolami said:

"Make them kuku talk say bukky i wan use youi no con understand the stove abi nah gas de ni."

@olumide_oluwasnishola wrote:

"The comptition everywhere now is just too high las las the fish fit no even sweet."

@zionzon2021 stated:

"Nawaooo Is there competition for the best owanbe, because i don't understand all this."

@a.jike__ remarked:

"In this world or ritualists everywhere… you Dey bring food inside aseje pot for me??… no thank you."

@l.tobiloba opined:

"They are doing the most nowadays, until they burn the entire event centre."

Lady serves guests ewedu and gbegiri in kettles

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported about a video of a lady serving guests ewedu and gbegiri in kettles at an event.

Using kettles known for serving water or boiling it, the lady poured ewedu and gbegiri into different plates laid out on the table.

The method proves efficient as it allows serving the soup easier in a neat manner. The content went straight into the plates without staining the table sheet.

To serve the ewedu and gbegiri, she had the soups in two different kettles. After pouring the former in, she went ahead to dish the gbegiri.

Source: YEN.com.gh