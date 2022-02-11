Popular Nollywood actress, Genevieve Nnaji, has once again been caught on camera doing a happy dance

Just recently, in a video posted on her Instagram story, the movie star was seen vibing to a Kanye West’s song titled 24

In the short 15-second clip, Genevieve did a swirl, finger tap and more as she let her hair down and danced

Popular Nigerian actress, Genevieve Nnaji, has now reminded fans about her dancing after she was captured on camera doing so.

Recall that a few years ago, the movie star was seen doing the leg work dance in a video that went viral for a long time.

Genevieve Nnaji lets her hair down and dances in new video. Photos: @genevievennaji

Fans did not hope to get more of such displays from the actress in a while seeing as she leads a lowkey lifestyle on social media.

Well, in a new development, Genevieve has once again put on her dancing shoes and was captured dancing in a video.

The short clip was posted on the actress’ official Instagram story page to the joy of fans.

Genevieve was seen dressed in homey clothes in a place with a very beautiful view as she ‘digged it’.

The actress continued to move from side to side and tap her fingers and feet as she did the happy dance. She also turned around and did a shimmy with her shoulders while lifting her feet.

Genevieve did all this as she danced to Kanye West’s song titled 24.

Actress Genevieve dances in rare video. Photos: @genevievennaji

Genevieve shares rare photo of her father as he clocks 86

Much loved Nigerian actress, Genevieve Nnaji, has showcased her father on social media by posting a rare photo of him.

On January 13, 2022, the film star took to her Instagram story to share a photo of her father on his birthday, as reported by Nigeria's most popular news site, Legit.ng.

The simple snap showed the old man having bread and tea. Genevieve then accompanied the photo with a simple caption revealing that he had clocked 86.

