Evangelist Diana Asamoah has opened up about why she has suddenly changed from wearing ordinary clothes to slaying

According to her, wearing headgear and speaking in tongues does not make one a spiritual person

She said she was currently dressing like a diva not for anyone but for God

Multiple award-winning Ghanaian gospel musician, Evangelist Diana Asamoah, has finally opened up on her current fashion choice and why she dresses like a diva nowadays.

Speaking in a self-recorded video and sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, Evangelist Diana Asamoah was heard saying she was slaying for Christ.

She said one's way of dressing was not a measure of spirituality and added that even speaking in different tongues did not mean one was holier than others.

The Pentecost Sore Ndwom hitmaker said there are times that people's way of life and dressing could lead to them losing their marriages.

She said sometimes being too spiritual came with its own repercussions as it could take one off course and can cause some damage to one's personal life.

Evangelist Diana Asamoah said if you want to slay, do it for Christ.

She went on to say that the fact that she had been called by God did not mean that she had to dress shabbily.

