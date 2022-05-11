People Sent Me New One: Nigerian Man Continues Journey From London to Lagos on Bike After Damaged Wheel
- After several days of leaving London, a Nigerian biker, Kunle Adeyanju, who is on a mission to get to Lagos is now in Mali
- While in the African country, Kunle lost his rear wheel and tyre as he got stuck, causing a major setback in his journey
- The bikers' association in Mali showed they really care and had to travel many hours to him so he can have a replacement
A Nigerian man, Kunle Adeyanju, has been in the news for weeks now as he embarked on a mission to get to Lagos from London on a bike.
What seemed like an impossible task is gradually looking possible as he entered Africa. While on the continent, Kunle took a deserving break in Senegal to unwind and connect with some of his fans.
Taxi driver turns car into mini supermarket, makes drinks, sweets & biscuits available for passengers in video
After some days of rest, he took off and had a setback in Mali as he lost his rear wheel in the process. In a new tweet after the incident, the man spoke about how Malians came to his rescue.
Stuck 600km away, the bikers' association in the country brought him a new wheel for his journey. Kunle was amazed by the love.
See his post below:
Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions to his post below:
@olushina411 wondered:
"Abeg how you Dey buy SIM card."
@Aminuab44242148 said:
"Wow. That is the Spirit of bikers."
@Sundayulea said:
"Good news, wish you a successful arrival."
@ONUOHAKEN said:
"Lionheart 1759....Roarrrrrrrrr ooon Highway to Lagossss. Roarrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrr."
@tornadotonie said:
"I was just thinking about you and your trip, lo and behold, I saw your tweet. Kudos to you and the Malian bikers."
@d_ecstacy said:
"Wow. Lagos to Osogbo is about 180km, 3 hrs without traffic at 100kmph. You mean these guys are covering about 10 hours journey to bring you that wheel? Kindness well defined."
@PeterNwanneka said:
"Thank you guys. Will like to ride with you from Ebonyi state to London."
Source: YEN.com.gh