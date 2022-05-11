After several days of leaving London, a Nigerian biker, Kunle Adeyanju, who is on a mission to get to Lagos is now in Mali

While in the African country, Kunle lost his rear wheel and tyre as he got stuck, causing a major setback in his journey

The bikers' association in Mali showed they really care and had to travel many hours to him so he can have a replacement

A Nigerian man, Kunle Adeyanju, has been in the news for weeks now as he embarked on a mission to get to Lagos from London on a bike.

What seemed like an impossible task is gradually looking possible as he entered Africa. While on the continent, Kunle took a deserving break in Senegal to unwind and connect with some of his fans.

Many people were amazed by the love he got in Mali. Photo source: @lionheart1759

After some days of rest, he took off and had a setback in Mali as he lost his rear wheel in the process. In a new tweet after the incident, the man spoke about how Malians came to his rescue.

Stuck 600km away, the bikers' association in the country brought him a new wheel for his journey. Kunle was amazed by the love.

See his post below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions to his post below:

@olushina411 wondered:

"Abeg how you Dey buy SIM card."

@Aminuab44242148 said:

"Wow. That is the Spirit of bikers."

@Sundayulea said:

"Good news, wish you a successful arrival."

@ONUOHAKEN said:

"Lionheart 1759....Roarrrrrrrrr ooon Highway to Lagossss. Roarrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrr."

@tornadotonie said:

"I was just thinking about you and your trip, lo and behold, I saw your tweet. Kudos to you and the Malian bikers."

@d_ecstacy said:

"Wow. Lagos to Osogbo is about 180km, 3 hrs without traffic at 100kmph. You mean these guys are covering about 10 hours journey to bring you that wheel? Kindness well defined."

@PeterNwanneka said:

"Thank you guys. Will like to ride with you from Ebonyi state to London."

