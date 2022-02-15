A Kenyan man identified as DJ Faxto celebrated his parents in style on Valentine's Day

He gifted them a fully furnished bungalow and thanked them for raising him with love and patience

Faxto said he would choose his parents over and over again because they were the best he ever had

A Kenyan man has warmed the hearts of his parents after gifting them a fully-furnished home as Valentine's Day gift.

DJ Faxto gifted his parents a lovely home and appreciated them for raising him. Photo: DJ Faxto.

DJ Faxto left his parents glistening with joy on Monday, February 14, after gifting them a lovely house which he had furnished with beautiful furniture and appliances.

In photos shared by the DJ on his Facebook pages, the multiple-bedroomed house had exquisite decor while all the rooms looked perfect with the modern furniture that he bought for them.

In a heartwarming message, the man thanked his parents for raising him with so much patience and love.

The house was fully-furnished. Photo: DJ Faxto.

"Thank you mom, for showing me how to be kind to everyone. Thank you, Dad, for showing me how to be strong in the bad times. I owe so much to both of you!

Everything that I learned in life, is from you two. You are the reason behind my successes and the inspiration behind my endeavours! Thank you!" the DJ said.

Faxto said he would choose his parents over and over again because they were the best he ever had.

"I love you both. If we could live more than once in each of our lives, I’d want to be your son again. Thank you for being my home. Happy Valentine's my beloved parents and please receive this small gift from me," he said.

Celebrating parents' anniversary

YEN.com.gh also reported, about the children of a Kenyan couple who celebrated their parents' 40th marriage anniversary in style and left them beaming with joy and appreciation.

The six children of Mr and Mrs Bandari gifted the elderly parents a three-bedroomed luxurious home in Kilifi which they started building in 2019 when they decided to get their parents out of a Makuti House in which they were living.

Samuel Bandari, one of the couple's sons narrated how it was their years'-long dream to build their parents a decent home because when they were young, their father tried to build a home but he ran out of cash.

