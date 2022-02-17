An internet user who goes by the Twitter name @Lord_of_Saarl hilariously shared with his fans signs of an expensive restaurant

According to him, one should pay attention to things like the outlook of waiters, the kind of music played, the temperature in the building and even the appearance of its customers

The tweet ignited massive reactions from netizens who not only agreed with him but shared some of the features of expensive hotels based on their experiences

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Quality speaks for itself. Therefore, you don't need to be shown the menu to know you are in an expensive hotel.

Netizens list signs of expensive, overpriced hotel. Photo: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

A Twitter user identified as @Lord_of_Saarl has shared characters in a hotel that can hint at its price.

TUKO.co.ke compiled seven signs one has entered an expensive hotel as mentioned by the netizens:

1. Waiter

"If the waiters are dressing better than you, know you are about to spend some good money."

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

2. Menu

"If the menu is laminated you can even curse the manager but if it looks like office journal hardcover with no pricing, know it is way too much expensive."

4. Temperature

"If the room is freezing cold like abroad airport especially when you can’t see where the cold is coming from, they are about to use you to pay the restaurant tax."

5. Laptop

"He will come with a Laptop, dress corporate, be showing you designs from Italy, Turkey, Switzerland."

6. Bouncer

"Went to a restaurant and saw a bouncer dressed in expensive suit at the door. He walked me and my girl to our seats."

7. Pre-Oder service

"If they serve you free bread and some type of sauce before they bring the menu."

Netizens disclose lying to parents about real prices of their property

As previously reported by YEN.com.gh, a Twitter user shared hilarious situations where they had to lie about the real market price of a property to their parents so as not to face their censure.

"When your parent visits your place you have to lower the price of your house assets or tell an outright lie. 'How much did you purchase this 43 inch TV?' - 'This one I won after emerging the best employee of the year at my workplace," he hilariously tweeted.

Many Tweeps flooded the comment section of the post with similar experiences in the most hilarious ways.

Source: YEN.com.gh