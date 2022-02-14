The amount of bride price said to have been paid on the head of a young girl has left many persons stunned

The video has gone viral on the internet with many people wondering if the items seen were gifts or bride price

However, some persons who saw the video online quickly noticed that the bride herself was not smiling even as she stood beside the items

Netizens have been shocked by the number of items purported to have been received as a bride price by the parents of a beautiful lady.

The items were so many that many young men commented that they had given up their wish to get married if they will be required to part with such.

The items received included 2 refrigerators, tubers of yam, sets of plates, and more. Photo credit: @mufasatundeednut.

In the video which has since gone viral, the items seen include 2 refrigerators, 25 tubers of yam, plenty of stockfish, numerous sets of plates, a set of cooler, and many more.

They are gift items, not bride price

However, many persons have argued that the items seen in the video shared online by @mufasatundeednut were gits. Here are a few of the reactions:

@jhud.zubez commented:

"For person wey go still give you problem? Lol."

@claraebe_ observed:

"Why is the bride not happy abi the list never still complete."

@nohpheesat reacted:

"If the bride deserve it, why won’t you pay it."

@j.body_classic said:

"That’s not it ooo. I wish I can explain this very well in English. There’s something my people refer to as SENDING THE BRIDE HOME (something like that). Those items came from the Brides family as to what they’re using to settle their daughter to her husband’s home... In others words, it’s not from the man and not part of the pride price."

Lady calls off marriage after man paid over GHc14k for bride price, photos of the list spark outrage

Meanwhile, a young lady is at the centre of social media trolls after she called off her marriage.

Narrating the story, a woman identified as Amanda Chisom on Facebook, said the lady (whose identity she did not disclose) had messaged her about how she made a guy who wasn't well to do to pay her bride price close to GHc14,000.

According to Amanda, the marriage was to be in absentia.

Source: YEN.com.gh