A clip of a lady dancing hard despite the fact that she is pregnant has stirred reactions among Nigerians

The pregnant lady turned and twerked, making people doubt if she was really heavy with the energy she showed off

Many Instagram users who reacted to her video said that the lady looks so innocent if not for her pregnancy

A pretty pregnant lady shaking her body to music has stirred massive reactions on social media.

Catching her audience unawares, the lady turned and started twerking like a person whose physical fitness is at the brim.

The lady dance moves got people talking online. Photo source: @yabaleftonline

Source: Instagram

Is she not burdened by the pregnancy?

In the video, she was in the twerking position for many seconds, wowing many people who reacted to it.

Many Nigerians said she danced as if pregnancy is not a physical burden to the body.

Watch the clip below:

At the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 60,000 likes with more than 1,400 comments.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

samharrycutie said:

"Na wetin carry her reach where she Dey."

miaat____ said:

"Pregnancy dey sweet sha."

biizzy_sdz1 said:

"She go just dey disturb the small pikin inside."

wene_glow said:

"By the time you reach 32-40weeks eye sef you no go fit shake again."

oluwaseunsakaba45 said:

"She doesn't looks pregnant when she had a turn."

oluwatobilobalayelorun said:

"She bout to get pregnant on a pregnancy again!.. double jeopardy."

wealthy_boo said:

"Pregnancy no humble dis one oo."

_invaluablemoi said:

"Ronke mura si. Make una well done. Wetin you do wey make your belle big like that. You still continue."

