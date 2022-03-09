The Collen Mashwana Foundation built a beautiful home for an elderly lady who had been living in a mud house since 1998

Businessman, Collen met with Florah Masakona Munyai who lost her eyesight in 2004, a few years ago

The gogo currently lives comfortably in her new 2-bedroom and was also donated a borehole that serves the community with clean water

A South African gogo, Florah Masakona Munyai had been living in a mud house from 1998 before the Collen Mashwana Foundation built her a beautiful home.

Community leaders in Mamuhohi Village in Venda introduced the 67-year-old to entrepreneur and philanthropist, Collen for the first time in August 2018.

It was during this time that he was briefed about her circumstances, living conditions, and assessed the state of the mud house she was living in. The foundation committed to come back and assist.

Florah Masakona Munyai received a new home from the Collen Mashwana Foundation. Image: @CollenMashFound/Twitter

Flora, unfortunately, lost her eyesight in 2004 and has since survived through grants. The foundation kept its word and the elderly lady is currently living comfortably in her new 2-bedroom home which is one of the best-looking houses in the community. She was also donated a borehole that serves the community with clean water.

Mzansi online users were elated upon learning the amazing news. Check out some of their comments on Twitter:

@MakuyaMatshidze said:

“Congratulations to CollenMashFoundation. Mudzimu Ukhou Zwi Vhona. More Blessings More Blessings.”

@thusoPhaswana reacted:

“Keep up doing good work, bringing the decency back to our people.”

@Philemon16 commented:

“You deserve to be the President of the country.”

@FMaphala said:

“Keep up the good work and God bless you more and more.”

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that after years of living in a dilapidated mudhouse under deplorable conditions, 65-year-old blind Wofa Yaw from Pekyi-Tweapeasi in the Ashanti Region has been given a new house.

Before the gesture, he lived in a muddy thatch in extreme poverty under heart-wrenching conditions, going without food for days sometimes.

The fate of the aged man with visual impairment received a glimpse of hope after his plight came to the attention of the Bernard Nketiah Ministries. Then, the journey to provide him with a dignifying accommodation began.

