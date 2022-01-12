A 65-year-old visually impaired man, Wofa Yaw, has received keys to a new self-contained apartment

Until the gesture, he lived in a shabby muddy thatch at Pekyi-Tweapeasi in the Ashanti Region of Ghana

The new house was constructed by the founder of the Bernard Nketiah Ministries to lessen his plight

After years of living in a dilapidated mudhouse under deplorable conditions, 65-year-old blind Wofa Yaw from Pekyi-Tweapeasi in the Ashanti Region has been given a new house.

Before the gesture, he lived in a muddy thatch in extreme poverty under heart-wrenching conditions, going without food for days sometimes.

The fate of the aged man with visual impairment received a glimpse of hope after his plight came to the attention of the Bernard Nketiah Ministries. Then, the journey to provide him with a dignifying accommodation began.

Wofa Yaw: 65-year-old Ghanaian Blind Man Living in Mud house Gets New Self-Contained Apartment Photo credit: Bernard Nketiah Ministries

Source: Instagram

The Good Samaritan

Bernard Nketiah, the founder of the Ministry, sacrificed everything to ensure that Wofa Yaw is loved and respected by building the visually impaired man a new self-contained apartment.

In an Instagram post, Nketiah disclosed that he further committed to supplying Wofa Yaw with food and other necessities daily to avoid leaving the aged man alone and hungry in the beautiful house.

More help needed

Nketiah has urged people to extend a helping hand to ensure that Wofa Yaw gets all the help he needs and a better life.

You can also partner and support the provision of food supplies in cash or kind 0245974056 or donate via Paypal.

82-year-old Healed Leper Abandoned in Muddy Thatch Gets 2-Bedroom House

Not long ago, Daari Pogo, an 82-year-old Ghanaian lady, who was abandoned in a muddy thatch by her family received her 2-bedroom house from Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

In a post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the verified Facebook handle of the vice-president of Ghana, the old lady could not keep her emotions together as photos of her have shown.

Although she was cured of leprosy, Daari Pogo had been abandoned by her family at Gurungu motori in the Wa West district.

Bawumia Gets Accommodation for Teenage Mom

Also, Vice-President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia provided accommodation for Rita Awuni, a 17-year-old mother struggling with homelessness.

This generous gesture follows a YEN.com.gh report about the orphaned teenage mother who used to sleep with her son at the Art Centre and sold pure water after school to cater for herself and her 10-month-old son.

Dr Bawumia donated some food items and provided accommodation to the deprived teenage mother.

Source: YEN.com.gh