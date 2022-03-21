A trending video has shown a choir singing and dancing nicely in church with much skills and noticeable swag

The choir, dressed in black uniform, danced to a Makosa tune, making many of the people in the church ask for more

The video of their dance has now made it to Instagram where it has been viewed by so many people who appreciated their skills

A group of choristers has shown that dancing is a skill they possess in much abundance as they have been seen in a video showing off stunning dance moves.

Dressed in black attire, they showed they are good dancers as they entertained other church members. They sang merrily, dancing to their own tune with much frenzy.

The choir left many asking for more of their Makosa dance moves. Photo credit: @holyghostfire_official

Makosa dance moves

Of particular note is the way they moved their bodies to the Makosa tune. It was like they had it all planned out.

Their dance moves were in unison and nice to see. There was a particular lady in a grey gown. She easily emerged the dancer with the best moves.

The lead singer removed her shoes

The high point of the dance was when the lead singer removed her shoes and danced barefooted, showing a lot of skills and passion for gospel music. The music is in her body.

The impressive video was shared on Instagram by @holyghostfire_official.

