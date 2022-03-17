A little girl took to the dancing stage and all that people could see was Beyonce Knowles, because her dance moves were stunning

She demonstrated just like a pro singer on stage, in a concert, walking like a dancing queen and attracting so much applause

Her performance has wowed many people and set social media on fire, attracting thousands of views on Tiktok where it was shared

A talented little girl who was dressed in pink jeans and a sky blue jacket took everyone by surprise when she stormed the dancing floor.

The girl used her powerful dancing skills to pull off a Beyonce-like performance, rolling her waist just like an adult dancer.

She threw her ponytail hair around like an adult. Photo credit: @jai_breezy

Source: UGC

Her audience was electrified

The highest point of her stunning performance was when she took a stroll like Beyonce and then punctuated it by throwing her beautiful ponytail hair from the back to the front.

Her audience went wild and even a little bit shocked that a little girl could possess so many skill sets on stage. The nice video was posted on Tiktok by @jai_breezy and it has gained a lot of views.

Watch the video below:

Social media users react

Interesting reactions have trailed the baby girl's performance on the dancing stage as many took to the comment section to shower her with a lot of praises and commendation. See a few of the comments below:

@RitaH. commented:

"This baby is bad. She should be marching in that parade. She is dynamic."

@Trey jones256 reacted:

"I love this she is so cute."

@JosetteCunningham reacted:

"She understood the assignment."

@ScottLeon said:

"She didn't come too play... business only."

